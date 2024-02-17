Finally Manfred is Leaving, Have a Great Life! – Por Fin Se Va Manfred, ¡Qué Te Vaya Súper!

“Airlines now offer three movies per trip. One during the flight, and two more while waiting for luggage”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Commissioner Rob Manfred will leave his position on January 25, 2029, after 14 years of earning $17,500,000 per season, with the obligation to destroy baseball, and improve the income and work of ESPN and FOX.

He is the tenth commissioner, and the first in that position who did not focus on improving baseball. He has been the first to ignore what has been achieved by the sport and entertainment, largely thanks to the other nine commissioners, the first to not apply the experiences gained.

Either unintelligent or ill-intentioned.

For example, many know, except him, what I published on Thursday: “The first night game in the Major Leagues was held on May 24, 1935, at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. The Reds, with Paul Derringer pitching the nine innings, beat the Phillies 2-1, before 20,422 people. Without any clock on the pitchers, or any of the other new tricks, those nine innings lasted only one hour and 35 minutes.”

That’s why, out of ignorance, and to please the television networks, instead of ordering the action like 1935, he invented something as aberrant as the middle runner and the middle RBI after the ninth inning. And he invented the annoying little clock that controls the pitchers’ activities.

And he invented it, but we were saved by a miracle from using them, the automatic umpires.

Bowie Kuhn is remembered as the best commissioner in history (February 8, 1969 to September 30, 1984, 15 years). Manfred will be remembered as the only one who has acted as an enemy of our sport.

Of course, the team owners were the ones who appointed him and are the ones who pay him. And since we are in a new era of the business, with television at the forefront, Manfred does not care that there are flaws, imbecilities, such as driving half a run and scoring half a run.

I must clarify that his fees do not cause me any trouble, because for my happiness, I do not need such an annoying amount of money. If I ever received it, I would donate it to the International Red Cross.

If the first commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, could see what Manfred had done, he would die again, of coronary despair.

Goodbye, Rob Manfred!!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Por Fin Se Va Manfred, ¡Qué Te Vaya Súper!

“Las líneas aéreas ofrecen ahora tres películas por viaje. Una durante el vuelo, y dos más mientras se espera el equipaje”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El comisionado, Rob Manfred, dejará su cargo el 25 de enero de 2029, después de 14 años de cobrar 17 millones 500 mil dólares por temporada, con la obligación de destrozar el beisbol, para mejorar los ingresos y las labores de ESPN y FOX.

Es el décimo comisionado, y el primero que en ese cargo que no se ocupó en mejorar al beisbol. Ha sido el primero en desconocer lo logrado por el deporte y por el espectáculo, en gran parte gracias a los otros nueve comisionados, el primero en no aplicar las experiencias ganadas.

O poco inteligente o mal intensionado.

Por ejemplo, muchos conocen, menos él, lo que publiqué el jueves: “El primer juego nocturno en Grandes Ligas, se celebró el 24 de mayo de 1935, en el Crosley Field, de Cincinnati. Los Rojos, con Paul Derringer lanzado los nueve innings, les ganaron a los Phillies 2-1, ante 20 mil 422 personas. Sin ningún reloj sobre los lanzadores, ni otras de las nuevas artimañas, esos nueve innings duraron solamente una hora 35 minutos”.

Por eso, por ignorante, y para complacer a las cadenas televisivas, en vez de ordenar la acción a lo 1935, inventó algo tan aberrante como el medio corredor y el medio impulsador de carreras después del noveno inning. E inventó lo del estorboso relojito controlador de las actividades de los pitchers.

E inventó, pero nos salvamos por un milagro, de los umpires automáticos.

Bowie Kuhn es recordado como el mejor comisionado en la historia (ocho de febrero de 1969 al 30 de septiembre de 1984, 15 años). Manfred será recordado como el único que ha actuado en plan de enemigo de nuestro deporte.

Por supuesto, los propietarios de equipos fueron quienes lo nombraron y son quienes le pagan. Y como estamos en una nueva era del negocio, con la televisión al frente, a Manfred poco le importa que haya desperfectos, imbecilidades, como impulsar media carrera y anotar media carrera.

Debo aclarar que sus honorarios no me causan ningún reconcollo, porque para mi felicidad, no necesito tan molestosa cantidad de dinero. Si llegara a recibirla alguna vez, la donaría a las Cruz Roja Internacional.

Si el primer comisionado, Kenesaw Mountain Landis pudiera ver lo hecho por Manfred, moriría otra vez, por desesperación coronaria.

¡¡Adióooos, Rob Manfred!!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

