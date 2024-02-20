Why Luis Arráez Lost the Arbitration – Por Qué Luis Arráez Perdió el Arbitraje

“Being very Catholic is one thing, but being a very priest is quite another”… Joseph Mckadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, Sonora, asks: “Is it true that Elly De La Cruz, from the Rojos, has the five skills?”

Dear friend Chucho: He is a good shortstop, but only 22 years old, very good defensively, with power at bat, fast between base and base, but with little ability to hit. He is Dominican, from Sabana Grande de Boya, and has only played half a season in the Major Leagues. Time after time, it will dawn and we will see.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks: “What nationalities are the electors for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?

Dear friend Al: More than 400 are Americans and Canadians, and six from Latin America.

José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, asks: “For what reasons did the judges decided Luis Arráez’s arbitration in favor of the Marlins, with everything he did to get the team into the Play Offs?”

Dear friend Pepe: Arráez will earn 10 million 600 thousand dollars in 2024, instead of the $12 million that his agents, MVP Sorts Group, aspired to. And it wasn’t just Luis who led that team to the postseason, but the entire roster.

The arguments of the Marlins lawyers demonstrated to the judges, above what was stated by those who represented the Yaracuyan during the arbitration, that he deserves what was offered by the company.

Justice is justice, no matter which way it is applied.

And Luis Arráez is an excellent hitter, for whom many millions of dollars await in the near future.

Angel Rosario R. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “How and why did it occur to you to investigate the life of Luis Castro, I understand that it was for decades?”

Dear friend Gelo: I needed more than 30 years and trips to eight cities for those matters. I found that Luis Castro had played second base, with Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics, in 1902, and that he was Venezuelan.

But I soon located documents that fully identified him as a Colombian from Medellín, son of a banker named Néstor Castro, who had sent him to study at Manhattan College, where he became a baseball player.

Luis, who was called Jud, was born on November 25, 1876. He died in New York on September 24, 1941 and his body rests in one of the cemeteries in Flushing, Queens.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Por Qué Luis Arráez Perdió el Arbitraje

“Ser muy católico es una cosa, pero ser muy curero es otra bastante diferente”… Joseph Mckadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde dónde escribes.

Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, Sonora, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Elly De La Cruz, de los Rojos, posee las cinco habilidades?” Amigo Chucho: Es un buen shortstop, pero apenas de 22 años, muy bueno a la defensiva, con poder al bate, rápido entre base y base, pero con poca habilidad para chocar. Es dominicano, de Sabana Grande de Boya, y ha jugado solamente media temporada de Grandes Ligas. Tiempo al tiempo, amanecerá y veremos.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta: “¿De cuáles nacionalidades son los electores para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown? Amigo Al: Más de 400 son estadounidenses y canadienses, y seis de Latinoamérica. José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Por cuáles motivos los jueces dieron el arbitraje de Luis Arráez en favor de los Marlins, con todo lo que él hizo por meter al equipo en los Play Offs?”

Amigo Pepe: Arráez cobrará en 2024, 10 millones 600 mil dólares, en vez de los $12 millones que aspiraban sus agentes, MVP Sorts Group. Y no fue Luis solo quien llevó a ese equipo a la postemporada, sino todo el roster. Los argumentos de los abogados de los Marlins, demostraron a los jueces, por encima de lo expuesto por quienes representaban al yaracuyano en el arbitraje, que lo que merece es lo ofrecido por la empresa. Justicia es justicia, no importa de qué lado sea aplicada. Y Luis Arráez es un excelente bateador, a quien esperan muchos millones de dólares en el futuro cercano. Angel Rosario R. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Cómo y por qué se le ocurrió investigar la vida de Luis Castro, entiendo que durante décadas?”

Amigo Gelo: Más de 30 años y viajes por ocho ciudades, necesité para esos trabajos. Encontré que Luis Castro había jugado en segunda base, con los Atléticos de Philadelphia y de Connie Mack, en 1902, y que era venezolano.

Pero pronto localicé documentos que lo identificaban plenamente como colombiano de Medellín, hijo de un banquero llamado Néstor Castro, quien lo había mandado a estudiar al Manhattan College, donde se hizo pelotero.

Luis, a quien llamaban Jud, nació el 25 de noviembre de 1876, murió en Nueva York, el 24 de septiembre de 1941 y su cadáver reposa en uno de los cementerios de Flushing, Queens.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en La Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5