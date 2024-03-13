Why So Many Good Dominican Baseball Players – Por Qué Tantos y Buenos Peloteros Dominicanos

“Stardom is not the same as star-crashed”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Ennio Minari from Montreal says: “Your column on Mike Hessman is very interesting. But I wonder why they kept him in the minors for so long. As I read, I believed he had serious problems defensively, but my hypothesis was put to rest when you indicated that he played all nine positions in one game. Can you consult some scouts and executives of the organizations to which he belonged to investigate these reasons?

Dear friend Ñeño: A general manager and two scouts of the time, who asked me not to publish their names, agree that the teams in the case, Braves, Tigers, Mets, Astros and Reds, had enough power from experienced and trusted big leaguers.

Miguel A. Figueroa, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Does anyone know what the average velocity of pitchers was in Babe Ruth’s time?”

Dear friend Migo: The same as now. The only difference is that there were no radars or anything similar.

Angel Rosario R. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “Why does the Dominican Republic produce so many good Major League players, more than countries like Mexico and Venezuela?”

Dear friend Gelo: And even more notable is that, when the first Dominican reached the Majors in 1956, Oswaldo Virgil Sr., with the Giants, it had already been 86 years since the first Latin American had played at that level, Esteban Bellán, in 1871.

There are several reasons. Firstly, the physical training of the majority of Dominicans is very appropriate for sports, they are tremendous athletes from birth. Two, the young people of Quisqueya are especially dedicated to baseball. The young people of Mexico and Venezuela, to the University.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, asks: “Where is Gary Templeton and what is he doing?”

Dear friend Doug: He is a scout for the Diamondbacks.

Johnatan Tribaldy of Barbados asks: “If the Dodgers had to decide, would they prefer Shohei Ohtani as a hitter or as a pitcher?”

Dear friend John: He underwent elbow surgery, because they want him in both functions. They hope that in 2025 he can pitch like before. The show he provides, with such quality in both functions, is unmatched. It is certainly the main attraction of the show.

Ricardo Peña, from Oaxaca, asks: “Who has been the best Mexican baseball player?”

Dear friend Ric: Héctor Espino.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Por Qué Tantos y Buenos Peloteros Dominicanos

“Estrellato no es igual a estrellado”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Ennio Minari, de Montreal, dice: “Muy interesante tu columna sobre Mike Hessman. Pero me pregunto por qué lo mantuvieron en las menores tanto tiempo. Mientras leía, creía que tenía graves problemas a la defensiva, pero mi hipótesis se calló cuando indicaste que jugó las nueve posiciones en un juego. ¿Puedes consultar algunos scouts y ejecutivos de las organizaciones a quienes perteneció para indagar dichas razones?”

Amigo Ñeño: Un gerente-general y dos scouts de la época, que me pidieron no publicar sus nombres, coinciden en que los equipos del caso, Bravos, Tigres, Mets, Astros y Rojos, tenían suficiente poder de bigleaguers experimentados y de confianza.

Miguel A. Figueroa, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Se sabe cuál era la velocidad promedio de los pitcher en la época de Babe Ruth?”

Amigo Migo: La misma de ahora. La única diferencia es que no existían los radares, ni cosa parecida. Angel Rosario R. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Por qué Dominicana produce tantos y tan buenos peloteros de Grandes Ligas, más que países como México y Venezuela?”

Amigo Gelo: Y más notable aún es que, cuando el primer quisqueyano llegó a las Mayores en 1956, Oswaldo Virgil padre, con los Gigantes, hacía ya 86 años que el primer latinoamericano había jugado en ese nivel, Esteban Bellán, en 1871.

Hay varios motivos. Primeramente, la formación física de la mayoría de los dominicanos es muy apropiada para el deporte, son tremendos atletas desde que nacen. Dos, los jóvenes de Quisqueya se dedican especialmente al beisbol. Los jóvenes de México y Venezuela, a la Universidad.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, pregunta: “¿Dónde está y qué hace Gary Templeton?”

Amigo Doug: Es scout de los Diamondbacks. Johnatan Tribaldy, de Barbados, pregunta: “Si los Dodgers tuvieran que decidir, ¿prefirirían a Shohei Ohtani como bateador o como lanzador?” Amigo John: Lo sometieron a la operación del codo, porque lo quieren en las dos funciones. Esperan que en 2025 pueda lanzar como antes. El espectáculo que brinda, con tanta calidad en las dos funciones, es inigualable. Desde luego es la máxima atracción del espectáculo.

Ricardo Peña, de Oaxaca, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el mejor pelotero mexicano?”

Amigo Ric: Héctor Espino.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5