Our First Black in the Major Leagues – Primer Negro Nuestro En Las Grandes Ligas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Very thankful.

Tarcisio Díaz, from Brooklyn, asks: “Who was the first black player native to Latin America in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Chicho…: The Cuban Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, with the Cleveland Indians.

He debuted on April 19, 1949, as a rightfielder.

He had previously played with the Marianao Tigers and in the Negro Leagues, as part of the New York Cubans.

The Indians, by signing him, also became the first Major League team with three blacks, Larry Doby, Leroy (Satchel) Paige and Miñoso.

Fernando R. Berra L. from Caracas, writes: “Every day is published that Miguel Cabrera equals Fulanito or Zutanito on this and that. The itchy-asses insist that every day he increases his numbers, but that’s a mistake.

Cabrera decreases his WAR. And the only important thing in baseball is winning games, so the replacement player, or WAR (Wins Above Replacement), is very important.

The itchy-asses insist that Cabrera achieved such a number or such a record, but they never refer to what he does wrong, or what he did not accomplish.

That is why Juan Vené, who does not have an arepa muzzle, tells the truth, which is why he is criticized.

The truth is, if those journalists say something negative about Cabrera, they will get fired.

“As my friend Beto Villa would say ‘One gets tired’!”

Javier González, from Cumming, Georgia, comments: “I am very saddened by Julio Urías’ news about domestic violence.

It provokes ire and is shameful how these cases happen again and again.

“They should have tutors, counselors.”

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “To whom will you send your first letter from The Beyond, when you have abandoned us, which we all hope it won’t happen for a long time?”

Dear friend Gil: It will be to my creditors, begging them to have patience, understanding and compassion with my heirs.

Davis J. Cruz M. of Orlando, asks: “This season has been very good offensively for many players.

That’s why I want to know what notable records will be set?”

Dear friend Davo: Okay, just wait for the season to end on October 1st.

Rigoberto Canales, from Mazatlán, asks: “Who has been the best Yankees pitcher?”

Dear friend Rigo: Starting pitcher, Whitey Ford; reliever, Rich (Goose) Gossage.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Primer Negro Nuestro En Las Grandes Ligas

“Cada día sabemos más, pero entendemos menos”… Albert Einstein.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Tarcisio Díaz, de Brooklyn, pregunta: “Quién fue el primer pelotero negro nativo de Latinoamérica en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Chicho…: El cubano Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, con los Indios de Cleveland.

Debutó el 19 de abril de 1949, como rightfielder.

Había jugado antes con los Tigres de Marianao y en las Ligas Negras, como parte de los New York Cubans. Los Indios, al contratarlo, se convirtieron también en el primer equipo de Grandes Ligas con tres negros, Larry Doby y Leroy (Satchel) Paige.

Fernando R. Berra L. de Caracas, informa: “A diario publican que Miguel Cabrera iguala a Fulanito o a Zutanito en ésto y lo demás. Insisten los culopicosos en que cada día incrementa cifras, pero eso es un error.

Cabrera disminuye su WAR. Y Lo único importante en el beisbol es ganar juegos, por lo que el jugador de reemplazo, o WAR (Wins Above Replacement), es muy importante.

Insisten los culopicosos en que Cabrera logró tal número o tal récord, pero nunca se refieren a lo que hace mal, ni a lo que dejó de hacer.

Por eso Juan Vené, quien no tiene bozal de arepas, dice la verdad, motivo por el cual lo critican.

La verdad, si esos periodistas dicen algo negativo sobre Cabrera, los botan de sus trabajos.

Se cansa uno, como dice mi amigo Beto Villa”.

Javier González, de Cumming, Georgia, comenta: “Estoy muy triste por la noticia de Julio Urías acerca de la violencia doméstica.

Causa lástima y vergüenza cómo se repiten estos casos. Deberían tener tutores, consejeros”.

Gilberto Méndez, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿A quién mandará su primera carta desde El Más Allá, cuando Ud. nos haya abandonado, lo cual esperamos todos ocurra muy lejos

Amigo Gil: Será para mis acreedores, suplicándoles tengan paciencia, comprensión y compasión con mis herederos.

Davis J. Cruz M. de Orlando, pregunta: “Está temporada ha sido muy buena a la ofensiva para muchos jugadores.

Por eso quiero saber ¿cuáles récords notables van a imponer?”.

Amigo Davo: Pues, espera que termine la temporada, el primero de octubre.

Rigoberto Canales, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el mejor pitcher de los Yankees?”

Amigo Rigo: Abridor, Whitey Ford; relevista, Rich (Goose) Gossage.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

