The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday, March 7th – Projected rosters for inaugural Spring Breakout announced; 71 of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects Expected to Participate; MLB’s Digital Platforms To Carry All 16 Games Live and Blackout Free; MLB Network to Air 6 Games Live, Including Paul Skenes vs. Jackson Holliday on March 14

Spring Breakout Tickets Are Available At MLB.com/SpringBreakout

Major League Baseball today announced the rosters for the inaugural “Spring Breakout” Prospect Games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast live on local RSNs, MLB Network, and streamed on MLB’s Digital Properties from March 14th-17th.

Seventy-one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects entering the 2024 season are expected to participate, including seven of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 overall prospects. Projected rosters for each club are attached and may be found HERE and are subject to change.

Players in the top 10 expected to participate include: Orioles INF Jackson Holliday, Brewers OF Jackson Chourio, Pirates RHP Paul Skenes, Nationals OF Dylan Crews, Padres C Ethan Salas, White Sox SS Colson Montgomery and Twins OF Walker Jenkins.

The top overall prospect for 20 of the 30 MLB Clubs, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings, are expected to participate, as are 22 of the 30 number two prospects and 20 of the 30 number three prospects.

Five clubs (Arizona, Colorado, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis) are projected to feature all 10 players listed in the top 10 of their prospect rankings, while six Clubs (Boston, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Washington) are slated to have nine of their top 10 prospects participating.

Spring Breakout will showcase baseball’s future stars with all Spring Breakout games broadcast live and blackout-free on MLB’s digital platforms (MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app). MLB Network will air six of the games live. At least nine Spring Breakout Prospects Games will be available to stream live via ESPN+. The full broadcast schedule, subject to change, is as follows:

In one of the first Spring Breakout games televised by MLB Network and streamed via MLB’s digital platforms on Thursday March 14th, the Pirates are expected to start Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, against Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and the Orioles. Holliday is MLB Pipeline’s #1 overall 2023 prospect, while Skenes is #3.

Overall, 46% of the Spring Breakout players are from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, including 9.5% Black players, with many being alumni of diversity-focused MLB Develops programs, namely DREAM Series, Breakthrough Series, MLB Youth Academies and Hank Aaron Invitational (which is in association with the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation). This features 31 players across 19 Clubs, including Druw Jones (ARI), Gino Groover (ARI), Isaiah Drake (ATL), Kevin Kilpatrick (ATL), Antonio Anderson (BOS), Kristian Campbell (BOS), Nazzan Zanetello (BOS), Ed Howard (CHC), Cam Collier (CIN), Isaiah Coupet (COL), Jaden Hill (COL), DJ Gladney (CWS), Alex Speas (CWS), Hiro Wyatt (KC), Kyren Paris (LAA), Kendall George (LAD), Ronan Kopp (LAD), Brice Matthews (HOU), George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Justin Crawford (PHI), Termarr Johnson (PIT), Harry Ford (SEA), Homer Bush Jr. (SD), Dillon Head (SD), Tink Hence (STL), Chase Davis (STL), Tre’ Morgan (TB), Chandler Simpson (TB), Darren Baker (WSH), Elijah Green (WSH) and TJ White (WSH). Additionally, nearly 150 of the participants in the Spring Breakout have played in MLB’s Arizona Fall League, the premier development league featuring top Minor League prospects from each organization held each year in October and November.

Among the 16 Spring Breakout games, 12 will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader (one admission charge) either before or after the Major League teams square off, providing fans in attendance a sneak peek at the future stars of their favorite team. The four remaining games will be played in the Major League Spring Training stadiums in Arizona and Florida. Tickets for Spring Breakout games are available here.

