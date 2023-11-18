Prostitution, Gambling and Major League Baseball Together – Prostitución, Apuestas y Grandes Ligas Juntas

“I am amazed at the price of the suits that astronauts wear on their trips, because they cost more than 50 thousand dollars each, and they only come with one pair of pants”… LA PIMPI.

The other 29 Major League teams have voted affirmatively for the A’s to leave Oakland for Las Vegas, which will be the franchise’s fourth home. It was founded in Philadelphia in 1901, brought to Kansas City in 1955, and in 1968 to the Bay Area.

Thus, the beautiful city of Nevada will now have a third entertainment industry, just like the other two, gambling at all levels and prostitution in certain areas.

Commissioner Bowie Kühn once expelled none other than Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle from baseball simply because they appeared in a commercial for a certain vegan casino.

But things have changed so much!… For better or for worse?… It depends on the lens with which one looks at it.

For the move the A’s only needed 75% of the votes, but everyone approved the move. Unanimously.

Dollars are dollars!

The team has a contract with Oakland until 2024 and the new Las Vegas stadium, which will cost $1.5 billion, will be completed in 2028. It has not been confirmed, but it is believed that until then, they will play in that city’s triple A park. .

The last franchise that had moved in the Major Leagues was the Expos to Washington D.C. in 2005.

A’s executives had been fighting for eight years to get Oakland officials to build them a new stadium. The Colosseum lacks necessary amenities, especially for the public.

Oakland spectators organized a boycott against the team when they made the first announcement of the possible move. And Commissioner Rob Manfred publicly expressed his disagreement with them. Logically, the owners of the A’s are one of 30 who pay him $17,500,000 annually in fees.

The A’s finished this year with the worst record in their 123-year history, 50-112. And the average audience per date was 10,275, the smallest of all the Majors.

And Pete Rose, the best, the most notable, in the most difficult sporting matter, such as hitting, continues to be execrated from baseball as a bettor, since August 1989, 34 years ago.

Pete Rose, the most loved and admired player in the history of baseball.

Injustice.

(En Español)

Prostitución, Apuestas y Grandes Ligas Juntas

Los otros 29 equipos de las Grandes Ligas han votado afirmativamente para que los Atléticos abandonen Oakland rumbo a Las Vegas, lo que será la cuarta sede de la franquicia. Se fundó en Philadelphia en 1901, la llevaron a Kansas City en 1955, y en 1968 al área de la bahía.

Así, la preciosa ciudad de Nevada tendrá ahora una tercera industria del espectáculo, igual que las otras dos, las apuestas en todos los niveles y la prostitución en ciertas zonas.

El comisionado Bowie Kühn expulsó una vez del beisbol, nada menos que a Willie Mays y a Mickey Mantle, simplemente porque aparecieron en un comercial de cierto casino vegano.

¡Pero tanto han cambiado las cosas!… ¿Para bien o para mal?… Depende del cristal con que uno lo mire.

Para la mudanza necesitaban los Atléticos solamente un 75% de los votos, pero todos aprobaron la mudanza. Por unanimidad.

¡Dólares son dólares!

El equipo tiene contrato con Oakland hasta 2024 y el nuevo estadio de las Vegas, que costará mil 500 millones de dólares, estará terminado en 2028. No se ha confirmado, pero se cree que hasta entonces, jugarán en el parque triple A de esa urbe.

La última franquicia que se había mudado en las Grandes Ligas, fue la de los Expos a Washington D.C. en 2005.

Los ejecutivos de los Atléticos llevaban ocho años luchando para que las autoridades de Oakland les construyeran un nuevo estadio. El Coliseo carece de las comodidades necesarias, especialmente para el público.

Los espectadores de Oakland organizaron un boicot contra el equipo, cuando hicieron el primer anuncio de la posible mudanza. Y el comisionado Rob Manfred expresó públicamente su desacuerdo con ellos. Lógicamente, los propietarios de los Atléticos son uno de 30 que le pagan 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales como honorarios.

Los Atléticos terminaron este año con el peor récord en su historia de 123 años, 50-112. Y el promedio de público por fecha, fue de 10 mil 275, el menor de todas las Mayores.

Y Pete Rose, el mejor, el más notable, en el más difícil asunto deportivo, como es batear, sigue execrado el beisbol por apostador, desde agosto de 1989, hace 34 años.

Pete Rose, el pelotero más querido y admirado en la historia del beisbol.

Injusticia.

