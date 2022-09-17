Protestant Vlady of each year for the MVP

“Between husband and wife there are no secrets or privacy”… Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., bundles of dreds dyed blond on each side of his head, scruffy-looking black beard, chains around his neck thick enough to lead German shepherd dogs, sad gaze, perhaps into the horizon, has remained very angry because last year Shohei Ohtani, and not him, won the MVP title.

Do me a favor!

Now, Vlady anticipates the election of the Major League Baseball Writers Association, and protests because he thinks that the award will go to the Japanese again, while he believes that Aaron Judge should get it.

Hopefully that’s not chronic anti-Japanese.

I suggest to this protesting boy that he award his own prize annually, which he can call MVPVGH (Most Valuable Player Vladimir Guerrero son).

So he can give it to himself, he will always agree and exonerate humanity from his protests and the publication of that repulsive-looking photo.

Vladimir Jr. is the complete opposite of his father, who was a very serious player, respectful of the game, the uniform and the show.

By the way, Vlady’s dad is Dominican, from Nizao, now 47 years old, he was a star hitter in the Major Leagues for 16 years, 1986-2011. He averaged 318, 449 home runs, and 1,496 RBIs.

Vlady Jr., 23 years old, is not Dominican, but Canadian, born in Montreal, he is also a good bigleaguer, but his attitude as a person is terrible. He thinks he is God.

What need does he have to protest annually?!

He’s going to end up winning the Protestant of the Year award.

In case anyone is interested, the son hit 311 in 2021, 48 home runs, 111 RBIs; and this time, until yesterday, 278, 28, 84.

Shohei last year: 257, 46, 100. But Vlady Jr. doesn’t pitch. Ohtani pitching in 2021: 9-2, 3.18.

Judge this season: 310, 57, 123.

Nobody has told Vlady son that Shohei and not Judge is going to be the 2022 MVP. He has invented that, encouraged by his protestant vice.

oh! Shohei this year at bat: 265, 34, 88.

And on the mound: 12-8, 2.55.

Someone will have to get into Vlady Jr.’s head that the Blue Jays aren’t paying him $7.9 million this year so he can protest. And that can affect him in his arbitration in February, just like in his free agency in 2026. Take care of yourself, man!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the prestigious LatinoMVP award for the 2021 season

Vlady protestante de cada año por el MVP

“Entre marido y mujer no hay secretos ni privacidad”… Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vladimir Guerrero hijo, mazos de clinejas teñidas de rubio de lado y lado de la cabeza, negra barba de aspecto desaseada, cadenas colgándole del cuello, tan gruesas que bien servirían para conducir perros pastores alemanes, mirada triste, quizá hacia lo profundo del horizonte, se ha mantenido muy enojado porque el año pasado Shohei Ohtani, y no él, ganó el título de Más Valioso.

¡Hágame usted el favor!

Ahora, se anticipa Vlady a la elección de la Major League Basebal Writers Association, y protesta porque piensa que otra vez el premio será para el japonés, mientras él cree que debe obtenerlo Aaron Judge.

Ojalá no sea eso un antiniponismo crónico.

La sugiero a este muchacho protestón, que otorgue su propio premio anualmente, al cual puede llamar MVPVGH (Most Valuable Player Vladimir Guerrero hijo).

Así podrá auto otorgárselo, estará de acuerdo siempre y exonerará a la humanidad de sus protestas y de la publicación de esa foto con aspecto tan repulsivo.

Vladimir hijo es todo lo contrario al padre, quien fue un pelotero muy serio, respetuoso del juego, del uniforme y del espectáculo.

Por cierto Vlady papá es dominicano, de Nizao, hora en sus 47 años de edad, fue estelar bateador en Grandes Ligas durante 16 años, 1986-2011. Dejó promedio de 318, 449 jonrones, y mil 496 carreras impulsadas.

Vlady hijo, de 23 años, no es dominicano, sino canadiense, nacido en Montreal, es también un buen bigleaguer, pero su actitud como persona es pésima. Se cree Dios.

¡¿Qué necesidad tiene de protestar anualmente?!

Va a terminar ganándose el premio para El Protestante del Año.

Por si le interesa a alguien, el hijo bateó en 2021 para 311, 48 jonrones, 111 remolcadas; y esta vez, hasta ayer, 278, 28, 84.

Shohei el año pasado: 257, 46, 100. Pero Vlady hijo no lanza. Ohtani pitcher en 2021: 9-2, 3.18.

Judge en la actual temporada: 310, 57, 123.

Nadie le ha dicho a Vlady hijo que Shohei y no Judge va a ser el MVP 2022. Eso lo ha inventado él, animado por su vicio protestante.

¡Ah! Shohei este año al bate: 265, 34, 88.

Y sobre la lomita: 12-8, 2.55.

Alguien tendrá que meterle en la cabeza a Vlady hijo, que los Blue Jays no le pagan siete millones 900 mil dólares este año, para que ande protestando. Y eso puede afectarlo en su arbitraje en febrero, igual que en su agencia libre en 2026. ¡Cuídate muchachón!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

NOTA DEL EDITOR: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. se gano el prestijioso premio LatinoMVP para la temporada 2021