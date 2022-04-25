Puerto Rican José Alvarado steals the show and makes life difficult for Chris Paul

This article 1st appeared in the Spanish metro.pr digital portal. We translated to English for our readers.

His play has been highlighted by the most important media in the United States

The player of Puerto Rican descent, José Alvarado, had a spectacular performance in the fourth game of the Phoenix Suns series against the New Orleans Pelicans, where his team managed to tie the series 2-2.

In the fourth quarter, Alvarado stole the show with his defense against NBA star point guard Chris Paul, from whom he stole the ball coming from behind in a play that has been highlighted by most sports media in the United States.

Alvarado was at the postgame news conference and talked about the play against Chris Paul. “I grabbed him,” said the recently recruited for the Puerto Rico national team who finished with 5 points 1 assist and two rebounds but got the best play of the game.

Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns 118-103 – who were playing without star Devin Booker – to even their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Jonas Valanciunas was strong in the center of the court with 26 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans even the series heading into Game 5, which is played Tuesday in Phoenix.

Booker suffered a hamstring strain in his right leg after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2 of the series, which the Suns lost. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points and eight rebounds, while JaVal McGee had 14 points.

Chris Paul, who had 19 points in the final quarters of the Suns’ two playoff wins, was limited to four points in 35 minutes. He had 11 assists but had three turnovers.

The Pelicans led 89-95 with 8:05 remaining and clinched the win with a 12-0 run. Valanciunas, who had only scored six points in the loss of the third game, scored 10 points in 3:34 minutes of the fourth quarter.

New Orleans led 35-23 in the third quarter. Ingram was the catalyst, hitting 7 of 10 shots and assisting on two more baskets as New Orleans led 84-74. His attack began on the Pelicans’ first three possessions in that quarter, with a couple of long shots and a layup.

The Suns had gone on a 20-10 run in which Mikal Bridges blasted through the New Orleans defense with three layups in the final eight minutes of the second quarter to lead 51-49 at halftime.