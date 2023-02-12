Puerto Rican Talent in Super Bowl LVII: Isiah Pacheco & Robert Quinn

Image Credit: NFL/Twitter

As Super Bowl LVII looms, just hours away from kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battling for a Vince Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona, several headlines have gained steam…

However, there is one certain storyline that stands out here at Latino Sports, deserving of global attention.

Did you know there are two Puerto Ricans playing in this year’s Super Bowl?

First off, for the Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco, 23, rookie running back out of Rutgers University. Pacheco, of Puerto Rican descent on his father’s side, broke out in his rookie campaign, totaling 951 rushing yards this year including the postseason to go along with 19 receptions for 195 receiving yards.

“For me, to just work so hard at something that I really wanted to do and to finally be here, I had to soak it all in,” Pacheco said during Super Bowl media availability earlier this week.

“I broke down the other night to my parents about it cause it’s so exciting and I’m so happy to be here.”

And, on Philadelphia, Robert Quinn, an enforcer within the Eagles defensive front seven. The 32-year-old, is a three-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro, and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Debuting in 2011, out of North Carolina University, and playing with five organizations for his career, Quinn compiled 102 sacks and 286 solo-tackles in 169 games.

His mother María Milagros Camacho, is a Puerto Rican native, from Trujillo Alto, P.R. and his sister, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, a representative of Puerto Rico in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is a Olympic Champion as well as a World Bronze Medalist in Track and Field.

