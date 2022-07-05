Puerto Rico Blows Half-Time lead, but defeats Mexico to claim a vital victory in the qualifying window for the FIBA World Cup

The National Team was victorious yesterday, 97-87, in extra time against a packed crowd at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.
The Puerto Rican National team broke a sweat, needing extra time to win the match, 97-87, after wasting an advantage that had given them an 18 point lead in the second quarter.
With this result, Puerto Rico has a guaranteed pass to the second round- finishing with a mark of 3-3 and Mexico is 4-2 in Group D.
