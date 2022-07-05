Connect with us

Puerto Rico Blows Half-Time lead, but defeats Mexico to claim a vital victory in the qualifying window for the FIBA World Cup

Mexico best scorer was Daniel Amigo (44) with 20 points. George Conditt (1) with the ball for Puerto Rico. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The National Team was victorious yesterday, 97-87, in extra time against a packed crowd at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

The Puerto Rican National team broke a sweat, needing extra time to win the match, 97-87, after wasting an advantage that had given them an 18 point lead in the second quarter.

With this result, Puerto Rico has a guaranteed pass to the second round- finishing with a mark of 3-3 and Mexico is 4-2 in Group D.

 

