Puerto Rico Defeats Mexico, Saved From Being Eliminated

Cabo Rojo, PR- Puerto Rico with a record of 3-3, was at the edge of being eliminated form this 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series. Facing Mexico, the top team in the tournament today with a record of 5-1 was not exactly encouraging for the boys from the lesser of the Antilles. Expectations were not that high as well from folks back home on the island as the early afternoon game was about to begin. If Puerto Rico wanted to advance to the semifinals, they had to defeat the best team in the tournament.
The Puerto Rican team arrived at the Rinconada stadium with a winning attitude knowing that this game was life, or death for them. A win would give them a chance to make it to the semifinals, a loss will eliminate them from the next round and an early trip back home. Puerto Rico scored a run in the first inning playing with a very strong offence highlighted in the third inning with a three-run homerun by Edwin Díaz (No, not the Mets closer, same name) making the score 5-0. Puerto Rico never trailed defeating Mexico 9-3.
Final note, I just learned that Puerto Rico is not guaranteed to advance. Their future in the tournament depends on Columbia defeating the home team Venezuela tonight.
