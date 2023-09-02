Puerto Rico defeats the Dominican Republic in a nail biter finally at the FIBA World Cup

Puerto Rico Vs. undefeated DR in FIBA quarter rounds. (Photo FIBA)

Two of the Greater Antilles teams faced each other yesterday in Manila, Philippines in the second round of the tournament and Puerto Rico took away the undefeated record from the Dominicans and now they will seek a place in the quarterfinals against Italy tomorrow.

This was a Caribbean classic on the other side of the world that did not disappoint.

John Holland hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 35 seconds left and Puerto Rico survived a monstrous 39-point game from center Karl-Anthony Towns to win over the Dominican Republic 102-97 on Friday in the opener of the second round of the World Cup. Basketball FIBA 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Puerto Rican victory, along with that of Italy against Serbia, caused a four-way tie in Group I, all with a 3-1 record. The pass to the quarterfinals in this group will be decided on Sunday. The winners will advance to the next phase of the tournament.