Puerto Rico falls short in the comeback against Argentina and ends with silver

PR Celebrates winning Silver Medal (Photo courtesy PR Volleyball Federation)

Ponce, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rican volleyball fans were soundly looking for a first in Women’s volleyball, a Gold medal in these XX Pan American Cup. The Women’s National Volleyball Team came from behind 2-0, but was unable to close in the fifth set, and was left with the silver medal. Nevertheless this gave many of their fans and coaches much satisfaction because they knew they were up against very strong competition in countries like the U.S.A., Dominican Republic and Argentina.

The defeat was 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 and 6-15 in the Juan ‘Pachín’ Vicens auditorium in Ponce. It was the fourth five-setter game for the National Team in the same number of nights. They won two of those four.

It was only the second final in 20 editions of the Pan American Cup for the Puerto Ricans, who in this event achieved a resounding victory against the Dominican Republic in the semifinals and the pass to attend the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games with qualification to the quarterfinal round of the event