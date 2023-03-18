Puerto Rico loses to Mexico – Yadier Molina appreciates the effort of “Team Rubio”

Yadier Molina, rookie manager for Team Puerto Rico in 2023 WBC - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

MIAMI, FL– Puerto Rico was leading Mexico 4-2 well into the seventh inning, just six outs away from advancing to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, then Mexico chipped away with three-runs in the bottom of the seventh. This upset the majority of the 35,817 fans that were Puerto Rican’s that came from the Caribbean Island and many other parts of Florida and the Eastern seaboard to see their “Team Rubios” lose 5-4.

Mexico now moves on to the semifinals making history as this is their first appearance in the history of the games.

Puerto Rico tried to come back during the eighth and ninth, in an attempt to retake the lead, but could not and fell short to end their stay in Miami.

The rookie manager, Yadier Molina only had gratitude for the effort for Team Puerto Rico.

“It was an intense game. We started well on offense. I think both teams played well. Either team could be victorious. For my part, I feel very happy for the group of players we have. Professionals, superstars that they are, who left their skin on the field,” declared Molina.

“It is something that excites one because anyone can come here and back out. Being warriors like they are, having money. They gave it their all in for their country and I am very happy with their performance.”

He added: “I am very happy with the support we received. We had many, many Puerto Rican fans here in the ballpark and it was beautiful. Thank you for the praying, thank you for the blessings for our brother Sugar. And we tried, we did our best, but that’s baseball.”

