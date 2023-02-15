Puerto Rico National Baseball Team not favored in WBC, but PR has Surprised in the Past

Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/Puerto Rico National Team Roster 2023

By: David Colón

After seeing the roster of all the countries participating in this 5th Edition of the World Baseball Classic (WBC), I can say it is a great challenge that awaits Puerto Rico’s National Team (“Team Rubio”) next month.

The Coaching Staff is good with great faith and trusting that as “The sporting event of the year” approaches, the cohesion in practices, poise, focus, breeding, courage, unity, serve and help to compensate and forget the absence of star players like Seth Lugo. Christian Arroyo and especially Carlos Correa who with his surprise announcement of not being able to fulfill the commitment to represent PR, due to “family situations.”

This surprising news for many, according to part of the federation, was in the first instance “a drop in hope and discouragement for the team,” but as the event approaches, and the Puerto Rican team emerges, encouragement, commitment, and faith, bring the waters back to their normal level”.

In 2017, “Team Rubio” with Correa, Francisco Lindor, Javy Báez, Yadier Molina (today the team’s leader) were runner-up, losing only to the host country, losing undefeated in the final match. The federal entity and the staff pinned hope “on the great dynamics and technical direction of Yadier”, who was captain of “Team Rubio” in 2017 who has vast experience and “knows the boys very well”.

The Coaching Staff recalled that it will not be the first time that “the Puerto Rican team has faced challenges, before and during the events, and that they have been able to overcome them, playing in a dignified manner” and reaching the finals on two occasions.

Puerto Rico knows how to face great battles, and we have emerged unsuccessful in many of them, they just have to play as a team, calm, humility with group effort and courage. There is no ego that is worth, and in victory, be elegant, gentlemanly athletes and even with a human sense, without exaggerating with words that do not build and in turn, be a channel of blessing, and an example, a model of admiration and improvement.

History has taught that Puerto Rico has known how to overcome competing in any situation, when it competes in a fair fight and from the heart, despite the circumstances.

The famous phrase of the narrator Al Michael, in the 1980 Olympics (when the U.S. hockey team defeated the powerful Russian team) in Lake Placid that said “Did you believe in miracles? Yes”, reminds part of Puerto Rico that without being favored and with forecasts and circumstances not favoring them, they will overcome themselves, making the impossible possible.

Among all the five editions of the WBC, this is perhaps the one that has the fewest famous names on its rosters. In addition, it is in the category “group of death”, along with Dominican Republic, Venezuela, both favorites to advance, Israel, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

Let’s see if history can favor us…

August 1995, Pre-Olympic Las Américas, in Neuquén, Argentina. The National Basketball Team with Carlos Morales as leader, after the nightmare of Mar de Plata, left without much chance of qualifying for the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games, and they won Gold.

September 1999, Las Vegas: Tito Trinidad vs. “Golden Boy” De la Hoya,

With all odds against him, we remember Tito’s phrase:

“I WON OK, I WON.”

2016 Olympics, Rio, Brazil: Mónica Puig, “the surprise and miracle of the century and the first Olympic Gold medal.

And let’s go to 1971, how can we forget! The World Series with Astro Boricua Roberto Clemente and the Pirates against the top pitching aces of the Orioles, four pitchers with winning more than 20 games each. That was a memorable series, where the Puerto Rican from San Anton changed the course of history.

None of these cited historical examples and cases were favorites to win.

Moral:

Puerto Rico can win; it is possible of course that it can be done!

There is a saying that say’s: “Christ gives me strength to face whatever the situation!”

—————Español—————-

¡Es un gran reto y desafío lo que espera al Equipo de Puerto Rico (PR) “El Team Rubio” el próximo mes en el World Baseball Classic (WBC), tras conocerse los listado de 30 jugadores todos los países participante en esta 5ta Edición.

El Cuerpo Técnico está positivo con mucha fe, y confiando que en la medida que se acerca “El evento deportivo del año”, la cohesión en las prácticas, el aplomo, enfoque, cría, coraje, unidad, sirva y ayude para compensar y olvidar la ausencia de jugadores estelares como Seth Lugo. Christian Arroyo y especialmente Carlos Correa que con su sorpresivo anuncio de no poder cumplir el compromiso de representar a PR, por “situaciones familiares”.

Esta noticia para muchos sorpresiva, según parte del cuerpo federativo, fue de primera instancia “un bajón de esperanza y desánimo para el plantel”, pero que a medida que se acerque el evento, y salga a flote la cría boricua, ánimo, compromiso y fe, lleven las aguas a tomar su nivel normal”.

En el 2017, “El Team Rubio” con Correa, Francisco Lindor, Javy Báez, Yadier Molina, hoy el dirigente del equipo. llegó subcampeón, cediendo sólo ante el país sede, perdiendo el invicto en el partido final. El ente federativo y el personal cifró esperanza “en la gran dinámica y dirección técnica de Yadier”, que fuera capitán del “Team Rubio” en el 2017 que cuenta con una vasta experiencia y “conoce muy bien a los muchachos”.

El Cuerpo Técnico recordó que no será la primer vez que “el equipo de Puerto Rico se le presentan retos, antes y durante los eventos, y que han podido superarlos, jugando en forma digna” y llegando a finales en dos ocasiones.

Puerto Rico sabe enfrentar grandes batallas, y hemos salido airosos de muchas de ellas, sólo hay que servir en equipo, sosiego, humildad con esfuerzo grupal y en valentía. No hay ego que valga, y en la victoria, ser elegante, caballerosos deportistas y hasta con sentido humano, sin exagerar con palabras que no edifican y a su vez, ser canal de bendición, y ejemplo, modelo de admiración y superación.

La historia ha enseñado que Puerto Rico ha sabido sobreponerse de competir en cualquier situación, cuando se compite en buena lid y de corazón, a pesar de circunstancias. La famosa frase del narrador Al Michael, en las Olimpiadas del 1980 en Lake Placid que decía “Did you believe in miracles?, Yes”, hace recordar parte de Puerto Rico que sin ser favorecidos y con pronósticos y circunstancias en contra, se superarin, logrando lo imposible, posible.

Entre todas las cinco ediciones, del WBC, esta es tal vez, la que menos nombres famosos tiene en su rosters y súmele que está en el “grupo de la muerte”, junto a Rep.Dom, Venezuela, ambas favoritas para avanzar, Israel, Nicaragua y PR.

Veamos que la historia puede favorecernos…

Agosto de 1995, PreOlímpico Las Américas, en Neuquen, Argentina. El Equipo Nacional de Basket con Carlos Morales de dirigente, tras la pesadilla de Mar de Plata, salió sin muchas posibilidades de clasificar a Los Juegos Olímpicos de Atlanta ’96, y ganaron Oro.

Septiembre 1999, Las Vegas: Tito Trinidad vs “Golden Boy” De la Hoya,

con todos los pronósticos en contra, recordamos la frase de Tito:

“YO GANÉ OK, yo gané”.

Olimpiadas2016, Río, Brasil: Mónica Puig, “la sorpresa y el milagro del siglo y la primera medalla de Oro Olímpica.

Y vamos al 1971, ¡cómo olvidar! La Serie Mundial con el Astro Boricua Roberto Clemente y los Piratas frente a los ases de Los Orioles, 4 ganadores de más de 20 juegos, cada uno, en esa serie memorable, que el boricua de San Anton, cambió el curso de la historia.

Ninguno de estos ejemplos y casos históricos citados, eran favoritos para ganar.

Moraleja:

¡Puerto Rico se puede, es posible claro que se puede!.

Recordar que: “¡Cristo me da fuerzas para enfrentarme cualquier sea la situación!.”