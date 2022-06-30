Puerto Rico Presents The National Team that will play in the FIBA Tournament

Puerto Rico's national team will face the U.S. team on Friday. (Photo credit ENDI.com)

Puerto Rico will face the United States team this Friday and Mexico on July 4 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. The energy will be high as Puerto Rico seeks to perform at its best to be able to move on to the next stage of the FIBA international Basketball Tournament and eventually qualify for an Olympic berth.

Puerto Rico has several new and veteran players that hope to gel into the team that will take it to the next level in international basketball.

(Video credit to El Nuevo Dia)