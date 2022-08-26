Pujols will be one of four with 700 HRS – Pujols será uno de cuatro con 700 HRS

“I don’t consider myself any different than anyone who has two arms, two legs and has hit 4,256 hits in the Major Leagues”…Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Can you believe it. Of the five who have hit 60 or more home runs in a major league season, only one is in the Hall of Fame, Babe Ruth (Yankees), who hit 60 in 1927.

The other four with 60 or more homers, but without the niche…: Roger Maris (Yankees), 61 in 1961; Mark McGwire (Cardinals), 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999; Sammy Sosa (Cubs), 66 in 1998, 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001; Barry Bonds (Giants) 73 in 2001.

Extensive Tommy John. The Dodgers fear star right-hander Walker Buehler, 28, won’t be able to pitch until late in the 2023 season. For the second time, he’s been Tommy Johned.

However, he and the surgeon who operated on him, Neal ElAttrache, are optimistic, but describe the operation as “much more extensive” than they themselves expected.

"In New York, under the law, to get a divorce, you have to prove adultery. In other words, it is an obligation to commit it. But, according to the Commandments, adultery is prohibited"… Woody Allen.-

Final stretch at 700. Speaking of home runs, that new power general, Albert Pujols, is just seven homers away from 700, and his team, the Cardinals, have 39 games left in the season.

Only three have hit seven hundred home runs, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755 and Babe Ruth 714.

Now, the chances of Albert hitting the mark are just 10%, one in 10, according to my friend Jimmy Shapiro at BetOnline.

But if he needed that chance for the 700, the Cardinals will play him in 2023.

Ready, set. The Mets have already announced their game schedule for 2023. For the first time in franchise history, they will play every AL team.

They will open here in Miami visiting the Marlins on Thursday, March 30. At Citi Field they will start with the visiting Marlins, on Thursday, April 6.

And the Veterans Game will be on Saturday, August 27, at 4:30 in the afternoon. In addition, all that weekend, from Friday to Sunday, there will be many related events.

"The only man who can cheat on all women all the time, without serious consequences, is the couturier"… Dick Secades.-

———————————Español———————————-

Pujols será uno de cuatro con 700 HRS

“No me considero nada diferente a cualquier persona que tenga dos brazos, dos piernas y haya conectado cuatro mil 256 incogibles en Grandes Ligas”… Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Puedes créerlo. De los cinco que han sacado 60 o más jonrones en una temporada de Grandes Ligas, uno solo está en el Hall de la Fama, Babe Ruth (Yankees), quien disparó 60 en 1927.

Los otros cuatro con 60 o más cuadrangulares, pero sin el nicho…: Roger Maris (Yankees), 61 en 1961; Mark McGwire (Cardenales), 70 en 1998 y 65 en 1999; Sammy Sosa (Cachorros), 66 en 1998, 63 en 1999 y 64 en 2001; Barry Bonds (Gigantes) 73 en 2001.

Extensa Tommy John. Los Dodgers temen que el estelar derecho, Walker Buehler, de 28 años, no pueda lanzar hasta muy avanzada la campaña 2023. Es que por segunda vez, lo han sometido a la Tommy John.

No obstante, él y el cirujano que lo operó, Neal ElAttrache, se muestran optimistas, pero califican la intervención como ”mucho más extensa” de lo que ellos mismos esperaban.

"En Nueva York, según la Ley, para lograr el divorcio, uno tiene que probar el adulterio. O sea, es obligación cometerlo. Pero, según los Mandamientos, está prohibido el adulterio"… Woody Allen.-

Recta final a los 700. Hablando de jonroneros, ese nuevo general del poder, el quisqueyano Albert Pujols, está apenas a siete cuadrangulares de los 700, y a su equipo, los Cardenales, les faltan 39 juegos en la temporada.

Solo tres han sacado siete centenares de batazos, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755 y Babe Ruth 714.

Ahora, las posibilidades de que Albert alcance la cifra, son apenas del 10%, una en 10, según informa mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline.

Pero, si necesitara esa oportunidad para los 700, los Cardenales lo pondrán a jugar en 2023.

Listos, preparados. Ya los Mets anunciaron su calendario de juegos para 2023. Por primera vez en la historia de la franquicia, jugarán con todos los equipos de la Americana.

Inaugurarán aquí, en Miami, visitando a los Marlins el jueves 30 de marzo. En Citi Field iniciarán con los Marlins de visita, el jueves seis de abril.

Y el Juego de los Veteranos será el sábado 27 de agosto, a las 4:30 de la tarde. Además, todo ese fin de semana, de viernes a domingo, habrá muchos actos relacionados.

"El único hombre que puede engañar a todas las mujeres todo el tiempo, sin sufrir graves consecuencias, es el modisto"… Dick Secades.-

