Pure phrases by Yogi Berra – Puras frases de de Yogi Berra

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I have over 100 emails from dear readers asking for a Yogi Berra quotes only column. Today I am going to please you:

“The most famous of Yogi’s phrases is: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over”, that is, “This is not over but when it is over.” But his impromptu production has been prolific, endless. Here, the column of pure berraísmos:

When you call the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center on the phone, you hear a recording of his voice…: “This message ends only when it ends.”

“I have a headache all over my body.”

“The only thing I remember about my first major league grand slam is that the bases were loaded.”

“My name is Yogi, so I don’t know why, my mom called me son.”

“I like everything about opera… Except the music.”

“You have to take care of the environment… I always separate the garbage without orgasms from the one that is pure orgasms.”

“To save my car battery, I tune the radio to a very low volume.”

“Nichies aren’t even worth 10 cents anymore.”

“Baseball is ninety percent mental. And the other half pure physics”.

“Mickey Mantle was amphibious, that is, he hit left-handed and right-handed.”

“How can you do what that manager wants…hit and think at the same time?”

“I understand that Sandy Koufax won 25 games in 1963. What he doesn’t understand is how he lost five.”

“I do not attend wakes or burials of people who are not going to be at my wake or my burial.”

“I was once a uterine manager.”

“My wife, Carmen, saw a movie that Steve McQueen made before he died.”

“My future has already passed.”

“The future is no longer where it was.”

“The future is no longer as it was.”

“Genius is saying nothing when nothing great needs to be said.”

“What I like the most about the Gold Glove is the impossibility of winning it by the designated ones.”

“They gave me the international walk many times.”

“Beto Ávila had such a good year in 1954, that even he was the Most Valuable Player in the American League”… (Note: The Most Valuable Player in the American League in 1954 was Yogi Berra. Beto was a batting champion).

“The Yankees, sometimes, we made a lot of bad mistakes.”

“George Steinbrenner talked a lot… And when he was quiet, he still talked too much.”

“I have not gone to see any doctor Zhivago, because I am in very good health.”

“Why are you going to be envious of what you don’t have?”

“Listen carefully to what I am going to tell you… because I have nothing to tell you, and I am only going to say it once.”

“It would be nice to diet, if that didn’t make you so hungry.”

—————Español—————

Puras frases de de Yogi Berra

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tengo más de 100 emails de muy queridos lectores, pidiendo la publicación de una columna con sólo frases de Yogi Berra. Hoy los voy a complacer:

“La más famosa de las frases de Yogi es la de: “It ain´t over ´til it´s over”, es decir, “Ésto no se acaba sino cuando se termina”. Pero su improvisada producción ha sido prolífica, interminable. Aquí, la columna de puros berraísmos:

Cuando se llama por teléfono a Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, se oye una grabación con su voz…: “Este mensaje no se acaba sino cuando se termina”.

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”.

“Lo único que recuerdo de mi primer grand slam en Grandes Ligas, es que las bases estaban llenas”.

“Mi nombre es Yogi, por lo que no se por qué, mi mamá me llamaba hijo”.

“De la ópera me gusta todo… Menos la música”.

“Hay que cuidar el medio ambiente… Yo siempre separo la basura sin orgasmos de la que es puros orgasmos”.

“Para que se gaste menos la batería de mi carro, sintonizo el radio a muy bajo volumen”.

“Las monedas de cinco centavos ya no valen ni 10 centavos”.

“El beisbol es noventa por ciento mental. Y la otra mitad pura física”.

“Mickey Mantle era anfibio, o sea, bateaba a lo zurdo y a lo derecho”.

“¿Cómo puede uno hacer lo que quiere ese mánager… batear y pensar al mismo tiempo?”.

“Comprendo que Sandy Koufax haya ganado 25 juegos en 1963. Lo que no entiendo es cómo perdió cinco”.

“No Asisto a velorios ni entierros de personas que no van a estar en mi velorio ni en mi entierro”.

“Una vez fui mánager uterino”.

“Mi esposa, Carmen, vio una película que filmó Steve McQueen antes de morirse”.

“Mi futuro ya pasó”.

“El futuro ya no está donde estaba”.

“Ya el futuro no es como era”.

“Genialidad es no decir nada cuando nada genial hay que decir”.

“Lo que más me gusta del Guante de Oro, es la imposibilidad de ganarlo los designados”.

“A mí me dieron muchas veces la base por bolas internacional”.

“Beto Ávila tuvo un año tan bueno en 1954, que hasta fue El Más Valioso de la Americana”… (Ojo: El Más Valioso de la Americana en 1954 fue Yogi Berra. Beto fue campeón de bateo).

“Los Yankees, a veces, cometíamos muchos errores mal hechos”.

“George Steinbrenner hablaba mucho… Y cuando estaba callado, de todas maneras hablaba demasiado”.

“Yo no he ido a ver ningún doctor Zhivago, porque estoy muy bien de salud”.

“¿Para qué vas sentir envidia de lo que no tienes?”.

“Oiganme bien lo que les voy a decir… porque no tengo nada que decirles, y nada más lo voy a decir una vez”.

“Sería bueno hacer dieta, si eso no produjera tanta hambre”.

