Pure phrases in today’s column – Puras frases en la columna de hoy

“Juan Guaidó, the only President in history who has been deposed without ever taking office”… Dick Secades.

-O-O-O-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Phrases Only Column Day. I hope you like it.

“Unity, unity, unity!… It should be our motto”… Simón Bolívar.

“Bolívar has had serious problems ‘going down calmly to the grave’, because the parties do not stop, nor does the union consolidate”… Joseph McKade.

-o-o-

“Dear grandson, what will you do when you are like me?”

“Diet, dear grandfather!”

-o-o-

“To achieve total peace in the world, it would be enough to give women more power, immediately”… Carlos Santana.-

“Some airlines now offer three movies per trip. One during the flight, and two more while waiting for the luggage”… Pachomio.-

“The more generous you are to those who really need it, the more you will receive”… W. Clement Stone.-

“After every defeat there is a good lesson”… Anonymous.-

“Having a bad opinion of oneself is not modesty, but self-destructive. Keeping your self-esteem high is not selfish, but the necessary predisposition to success”… Bobbe Sommer.-

“Nothing weirder than a Chinese restaurant without delivery service”… La Pimpi.-

“It is better to be wrong than to do nothing”… Fray Javier.-

“A man succeeds in this life, if he gets up in the morning, he goes to bed at night, and in between he does what he likes”… Bob Dylan.-

“The chupacabra has not returned, because after what the rulers have taken, there is nothing left to suck”… Pacomio.-

“Better to go against the world and comply with conscience, than to go against conscience to please the world”… Humberto de Campos.-

Life is a box of assorted chocolates…: You never know what the filling is going to get you”… Mauricio Herrera.-

“To present yourself to the team, the best formula is to play well. They will adore you”… Huston Street.-

“If someone wants to reach 90 years of age, it is the one who has already turned 89″… Phyllis Diller.-

“The problem is not that I’m old, but that my grandchildren are old, and it’s been a while!”… Pat Gould.-

-o-o-

–I’m very drunk… So drive calmly, and when we arrive you wake me up.

–But hey, crazy, if the one who is driving is you!.

-o-o-

“Wrinkles are the smiles of the skin… But there are some that are laughs”… Pacomio.-

“The good we do for others is how much we leave in this world when we die”… Joseph McKadew.-

“A ‘movie’ love is one that lasts only two hours”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Puras frases en la columna de hoy

“Juan Guaidó, el único Presidente en la historia que ha sido depuesto sin haber tomado posesión nunca”… Dick Secades.

-O-O-O-

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es el Día de la columna con sólo frases. Ojalá te guste.

“¡Unidad, unidad, unidad!… Debe ser nuestra divisa”… Simón Bolívar.

“Bolívar ha tenido graves problemas para ‘bajar tranquilo al sepulcro’, porque no cesan los partidos, ni se consolida la unión”… Joseph McKade.

-o-o-

“Nieto querido, ¿qué harás cuando seas como yo?”

“¡Dieta, querido abuelo!”.

-o-o-

“Para lograr la total paz del mundo bastaría con dar a las mujeres más poder, inmediatamente”… Carlos Santana.-

“Algunas líneas aéreas ofrecen ahora tres películas por viaje. Una durante el vuelo, y dos más mientras se espera el equipaje”… Pacomio.-

“Mientras más generoso seas para con quienes realmente lo necesitan, más recibirás”… W. Clement Stone.-

“Tras cada derrota hay una buena lección”… Anónimo.-

“Tener una mala opinión de uno mismo, no es modestia, sino antodestrucción. Mantener en alto tu autoestima no es egoísmo, sino la necesaria predisposición al éxito”… Bobbe Sommer.-

“Nada más raro que un restaurant chino sin servicio a domicilio”… La Pimpi.-

“Es mejor equivocarse que no hacer nada”… Fray Javier.-

“Un hombre triunfa en esta vida, si se levanta por la mañana, se acuesta por la noche, y en el ínter hace lo que le gusta”… Bob Dylan.-

“El chupacabras no ha vuelto, porque después de lo que se han llevado los gobernantes, no queda qué chupar”… Pacomio.-

“Mejor ir contra el mundo y cumplir con la conciencia, que ir contra la conciencia por complacer al mundo”… Humberto de Campos.-

La vida es una caja de chocolatines surtidos…: Nunca sabe uno de qué te va a tocar el relleno”… Mauricio Herrera.-

“Para presentarte ante el equipo, la mejor fórmula es jugar bien. Te adorarán”… Huston Street.-

“Si alguien quiere llegar a los 90 años de edad es quien ya cumplió 89”… Phyllis Diller.-

“El problema no es que yo sea ya mayor, sino que mis nietos ya lo son ¡y hace rato!”… Pat Gould.-

-o-o-

–Estoy muy borracho… Así que maneja tranquilo, y cuando lleguemos me despiertas”.

–¡Pero oye, loco, si el que está manejando eres tú!.

-o-o-

“Las arrugas son las sonrisas de la piel… Pero las hay que son unas carcajadas”… Pacomio.-

“El bien que hacemos por los demás, es cuanto dejamos en este mundo al morir”… Joseph McKadew.-

“Un amor ‘de película’ es aquel que dura solamente dos horas”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

