LOS ANGELES, CA — The talk among baseball fans this season has centered on several rule changes. In particular, the length of the game. Last night because Dodger rookie Bobby Miller pitched a brilliant game, it took 2:11 minutes. Was it the pitch clock, or was it the fact that he had command of all his pitches and was ready to pitch when somebody returned the ball to him?

Miller only had four strikeouts and one walk. He faced 22 batters, so most of his outs were pop-ups, grounders, and fly-balls. He threw 46 pitches between 100-97mph. All that shows is that it is about more than just velocity and more about command and getting outs.

The Nationals showed why they are in last place in the NL East while leading the entire National League in hits and batting average. Unfortunately, they do not have the power hitters to bring all those runners around to score.

In the other dugout, the Dodgers Showed the right mix of contact hitters and power bats. Jason Heyward started the scoring with a 403′ lead-off homer into the right-center field pavilion to give LA a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Then, in the next inning, they put together three singles and one double to push across three more runs. The old school “Put-em-on” and “Move-em-around.”

Dodger starter Tony Gonsolin looks more and more like his 2022 version of consistency. He is not a strikeout pitcher but knows how to get his team back in the dugout every inning. He left the game leading 4-1 with a line of six innings pitched, three hits, one run earned, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Unfortunately, Alex Vesia came in to start the seventh inning and was greeted with a first-pitch home run into the left field stands by Nat’s catcher Kelbert Ruiz, followed by a two-out double and single to make it a 4-3 game. Vesia was just recalled from AAA Oklahoma City today. Word around the Stadium was that they are planning an Alex Vesia Day, where they are giving away Oklahoma City Jerseys.

JD in three straight games? Just Dingers. pic.twitter.com/XojobCTONj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2023

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dodgers answered with a single by Max Muncy and a 416′ blast into the center field batter’s eye by J. D. Martinez, who has a 14-game hitting streak going, to make it a 6-3 game. The Dodgers put runners on and drive them in with power. Some sloppy play and a solo homer by Freddie Freeman, who was four for five tonight, has hit safely in his last 19 games and is now batting .344, sealed the deal at 9-3.

These two teams are going in two directions this season and in the future. Tonight was not pretty for the Washington Nationals.

