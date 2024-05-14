Q&A with Edmundo Sosa, one-of-seven Panamanian-born MLB players in 2024

Panama's Edmundo Sosa, looking forward to the future rise of Panamanian-born athletes in the Big Leagues - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Philadelphia Phillies’ infielder Edmundo Sosa, is just one-of-seven Panamanian-born MLB athletes to see Big League action this season, a small group compared to many other countries across Latin America.

Joining the 28-year-old Sosa, a native of Panama City, Panama, is Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera (Panama City), Blue Jays RHP Paolo Espino (Panama City), Rays infielder José Caballero (Las Tablas), Marlins catcher Christian Bethancourt (Panama City), Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (Herrera), and Rockies RHP Justin Lawrence (Panama City).

Following Tuesday’s 4-0 Philadelphia win over the New York Mets at Citi Field, Latino Sports had the opportunity to chat with Sosa. Provided below is our Q&A — Enjoy!

You are just one-of-seven Panamanian-born players to see playing time in the Big Leagues this year. How do you feel to be just one-of-seven? That’s a rare club.

“It just makes me feel good to be a part of this small group that we are. We are not a lot of Panama-born players right now — in the best baseball in the world here with MLB — but I am just happy to be a part of this group.”

Five-out-of-the-seven, including yourself, are from Panama City. What’s going on there?

“Panama is a small country, we are at about four million people. We’ve had great players in the past that are from outside of Panama City — Carlos Lee (Aguadulce) and Carlos Ruiz (David) as well, but I think that right now, we have more access to the sport and to develop it in Panama City. I think that’s why we have more players from Panama City right now.”

“In the minor leagues, I know that there are a lot of Panamanians as well that can make that jump at any time. We have a lot of players in the system.”

Do you think the numbers for Panamanian-born MLB players will grow in the future?

“During the years of my experience of playing baseball, I have been playing for over 10 years — so throughout my experience, we have never been a big group of players. We have never been 40 or 30 players, it’s always been a small group like now — like five or seven players — but there are a couple of names in the Minors right now that can be Big Leaguers at any time.”

“I think that the future holds many more Panama-born players in MLB. We just need to have patience because the sport is still growing in our country. I keep helping the youngsters there in Panama — you know, they are going to learn from our work, our performance, and our experiences to become better players. They are going to follow our example, I’m sure of it.”

With the current Big Leaguers who are from Panama, are you guys a close group? Do you guys keep in touch here and there?

“Yes, of course. We created that relationship, we are trying to establish that work ethic between ourselves. We try to train together. We have more access to more facilities right now and more training sites as well, so that’s helped us in creating this group.”

“I train alongside players such as Miguel Amaya, Jaime Barría, Iván Herrera, and Christian Bethancourt. Amaya and Herrera are youngsters but we try to include them in our group as well because we try to make it together, and give our best in the sport.”

