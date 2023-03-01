Quest Continues For Xander Zayas

Image Credit: Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK– Xander Zayas has rapidly become another name in discussions with the all-time great fighters from Puerto Rico, though still with a long road ahead in that association with Félix Trinidad, Miguel Cotto, Héctor Camacho, and other Hall of Famers. But Zayas soon is destined to be there with those elite names in the very near future.

Though, at 20-years-old, and still growing his first major championship title may not be that elusive. Regardless, Zayas, (15-0, 10 KOs) the undefeated junior middleweight is in good company, fighting three or four times a year as his predecessors once did. He is stopping opponents, or getting a decisive win on the scorecards, the rising career and considered a top prospect in the sport.

Zayas works on improving to reach a plateau as that next and proud champion from Puerto Rico in a sport that works different from others, one competitor with a trusted team of trusted trainers, conditioning coach, and the promoter. Zayas is in good hands with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing.

Important, also, because the promoter has been here with Camacho, Trinidad, Cotto, and others. Arum was patient with the eventual Hall of Fame champions as they rose to stardom and itched their way to main event status. But after this fight, and if all goes right, Zander Zayes could be highlighting the annual June Top Rank Boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, evening before the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

So here we are again, Zayas is in Miami, Florida and preparing for his first fight of the year, opposing nine-year veteran Ronald Cruz in an eight-round co-feature to the WBO featherweight title clash between Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe on Saturday April 1st, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, televised on ESPN+ (Plus).

Zayas signed with Top Rank at 16 and has been on the fast track to stardom ever since. In 2021, he notched six wins, four of them via stoppage. The following year, he decisioned Quincy LaVallais in March, captured the vacant NABO junior middleweight title in August by knocking out Elías Espadas, and defended that title against Alexis Salazar in December.

His road to contender status continues against Cruz (18-2-1, 12, KOs), a Los Angeles native, who has never been stopped and is coming off a close decision loss to Damian Sosa last August.

“I am working extremely hard in the gym because I want 2023 to be the year in which I position myself as one of the top contenders in the division,” he said Wednesday at a workout in Miami. “I know what I want, and I know what it will cost me to achieve it, but each of the sacrifices I make every day in the gym are paying off, and I do it with the intention of looking better every time I get into the ring.”

He says improving each time provides motivation. He has vowed to raise the flag of Puerto Rico high when that major championship is achieved, important to Xander Zayas and the Island. Boxing, as we know, has a proud and rich tradition of champions and that long Hall of Fame list of names from Puerto Rico that are proudly displayed in Canastota, NY.

“I respect my opponent, Ronald ‘Diablo’ Cruz,” Zayas says. “He is an experienced rival. He is a former WBC Latino regional champ. I know he is motivated and excited for this opportunity. He will bring out the best of me in the ring.”

Zayas added: “Once the bell rings, I’m there to do a job.”

