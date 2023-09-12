Questions For Both Dodgers And Padres Have No Clear Cut Answer

Juan Soto: Will his agent Scott Boras steer him into mega millions - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — So, what is the big question here in LA? Is it the (getting depleted every week) Dodger starting rotation? Is it the sixteen players on the forty-man roster who are on the disabled list, of which fourteen are pitchers? Is it the Julio Urías disaster? The answer? None of the above. By the way, the Dodgers have removed everything related to Urías from the stadium. The shops are empty of anything related to him, his jersey on the stadium walls has been removed, and they have painted over any image in and around the ballpark and removed his locker from the clubhouse. It is as if he never existed!

The big story here is the powerhouse on paper only San Diego Padres. What is the reason for their awful season? On paper, they have more superstars in that lineup than the 1963 Yankees. Their payroll is evidence of that. Is it the players coasting because they have mostly all signed enormous long-term contracts? Is there trouble in the clubhouse with all those egos? Is it the GM, the manager, or the fact that they have the only ballpark in the major leagues where the batter faces north instead of northeast, as is common in MLB?

This is because they built the stadium around the historic Western Metal Supply Company building in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter and painted a yellow stripe on its corner as the left field foul pole. The answer is also all of the above. It is the question of the year in baseball. The Yankees and Mets disasters are not even close to the Padres collapse. So I don’t have an answer for this.

I will tell you one thing: watching agent Scott Boras talking to any number of his players before many games here in LA makes me think they are listening to him more than their manager and coaches. After all, it is a business, and Boras has the best advice on making money. Today, it was Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who will be a free agent after the 2024 season, and Blake Snell, who enters free agency after this season ends.

Is he telling Snell to slow down and rest his arm for fear of getting injured before entering the free-agent market? Is he telling Soto not to go crashing into walls on flyballs? Never underestimate the influence on players from the man who can make them rich. Or am I way off, and they are making dinner plans at the best Spanish restaurant in LA, Gabi James, in Redondo Beach? Things are never that simple in baseball.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports