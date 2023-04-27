Is Racism Alive In Sports?

EDITORIAL

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Sometimes we read an article from another news source that we believe we need to share on our site for our readers. The attached article titled: “Boston has race problems, but it’s hardly alone among “liberal” cities” written by a Latino, Lee Escobedo reveals some interesting information on racism in sports. Sometimes it takes a person of color, or of a different culture to express, or interpret something that many of us, or others do not see. I’m

I found the article to be quite interesting and informative and decided to share it here on our site for our readers to also read, learn and enjoy.

ARTICLE LINK: Boston has race problems, but not alone

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports