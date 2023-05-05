Rafael Devers Hits 150th Career Home Run

Rafael Devers, a finalist for the 2022 American League Latino MVP Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

In the Red Sox 11-5 victory over the Blue Jays last night at Fenway Park, Rafael Devers, one of the most premiere athletes in the game, hit a moonshot to deep right-field. Not just any normal moonshot, but one that would land him in MLB history as well as in the all-time ranks across his home country of the Dominican Republic.

We've seen Raffy do it 150 times and it never gets old. pic.twitter.com/RAgwlHS6oP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2023

With the towering blast, the 26-year-old, a native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, recorded his 150th career home run. Devers is now the 39th player in MLB history of Dominican descent to achieve 150 career home runs. And to go further on the surplus of talent across the DR…

Dominican Republic has:

One player with 700+ HR

Three players with 600+ HR

Five players with 500+ HR

10 players with 400+ HR

15 players with 300+ HR

27 players with 200+ HR

39 players with 150+ HR

(Per MLB Insider Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital)

“I’m super proud of that new milestone that I have achieved but I’m just hoping to keep hitting home runs and keep driving in runs and helping the team win,” Devers said through a team translator in the postgame.

Devers, a finalist for the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award, is slashing .240/.291/.849 this season in 32 games with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. He currently leads the American League in HR, and is tied for second across MLB.

All together, another All-Star season in the making for the Dominican Republic native.

Rafael Devers' HR in the 8th inning was the 150th of his career. Tonight is his 721st career game, the 3rd fewest games to hit 150 HR in Red Sox franchise history. The only Red Sox to reach 150 HR faster? Ted Williams (664 games) & Jim Rice (711 games). pic.twitter.com/xQmsTDrsRo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2023

