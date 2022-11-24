Rafaela with the Red Sox – Rafaela con los Medias Rojas

“Slump?, no… I’m not in any slump. It’s just that eight days ago I haven’t connected a hit.” Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- Question of the Week: Yogi Berra is the player with the most World Series appearances, 75 games in 14 Series, 10 wins. Who has been the bigleaguer with the most games in seasons, without having played a single one in the PlayOffs or World Series?

The Answer: Of the Chicago Cubs, over 19 seasons, 1953-1971, Ernie Banks made 2,528 rosters, but none in the postseason.

The most cheating Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, who has been in the Major Leagues since 2021, said at the top of his voice on a television show that Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, of the Yankees, is the pitcher who uses the most prohibited substances. Two years ago, Josh Donaldson, who was a third baseman for the same Toronto team, also accused Cole of the same thing. Ah, but soon after, he and Donaldson were together in Yankees uniforms.

“I am sure that the so-called Baseball Classic will not achieve even 10% of the attention that the world public pays to the Soccer World Cup. I mean, because the Clásico was invented by Bud Selig, he says, to compete with the World Cup”… J.V.

Raphael in Boston. The Red Sox will bring an outfielder, who was a shortstop, to training in 2023, named Ceddanne Rafaela, 21, who hit very well in Double A last season. He is also lightning fast running the bases. Scouts compare Rafaela, on offense, to Mookie Betts.

Progress. In Boston they are very optimistic about the progress of the right pitcher, maracayero, Bryan Mata, after submitting to the Tommy John. Bryan, 23, will train with the big club.

Only 18 years old. Another young man among the notable prospects of the Boston team is the outfielder from San Pedro de Macorís, Miguel Bleis, who has barely turned 18 years old. He possesses the Big Five skills for the game: ease of contact, power at bat, leg speed, speed on defense, good hands, and a strong, controlled arm. In no more than two or three years, he will already be with the big team.

Lefty power. Another 18-year-old in the meantime, is a native of San Diego, son of Mexicans, Mikey Romero, tremendous infielder. He shows a maturity in baseball as if he had already turned 24. They say that his hits, left-handed, would surpass the bullpens through the Fenway Park rightfield.

“The safe formula for not suffering from mice (hangovers, hangovers) is to continue drinking non-stop”… Trapichito.

Rafaela con los Medias Rojas

“¿Slump?, no… yo no estoy en ningún slump. Sólo que hace ocho días no conecto ni un hit”. Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- La Pregunta de la Semana: Yogi Berra es el pelotero con más apariciones en Series Mundiales, 75 juegos en 14 Series, 10 ganadas. ¿Cuál ha sido el bigleaguer con más juegos en temporadas, sin haber jugado ni uno en PlayOffs ni Series Mundiales?.

La Respuesta: De los Cachorros de Chicago, durante 19 campañas, 1953-1971, Ernie Banks figuró en dos mil 528 alineaciones, pero ninguna de postemporada.

El más tramposo. El lanzador derecho de los Blue Jays, Alek Manoah, quien está en Grandes Ligas desde 2021, dijo a toda voz en un programa de televisión, que Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, de los Yankees, es el pitcher que utiliza más sustancias prohibidas. Hace dos años, Josh Donaldson, quien era tercera base del mismo equipo de Toronto, también acusó de lo mismo a Cole. ¡Ah!, pero poco después, Donaldson y él estaban juntos uniformados de Yankees.

“Seguro que el llamado Clásico del Beisbol, no logrará ni el 10% de la atención que el público del orbe presta al Mundial de Fútbol. Digo, porque el Clásico lo inventó Bud Selig diz que para competir con el Mundial”… J.V.

Rafaela en Boston. Los Medias Rojas llevarán a los entrenamientos 2023 a un outfielder, que era shortstop, llamado, Ceddanne Rafaela, de 21 años, y quien bateó muy bien en Doble A durante la última temporada. También es rapidísimo corriendo las bases. Los scouts comparan a Rafaela, a la ofensiva, con Mookie Betts.

Progreso. En Boston están muy optimistas por el progreso del lanzador derecho, maracayero, Bryan Mata, después de someterse a la Tommy John. Bryan, de 23 años, entrenará con el club grande.

Solo con 18 años. Otro joven entre los prospectos notables del equipo de Boston, es el outfielder de San Pedro de Macorís, Miguel Bleis, quien apenas ha cumplido 18 años. Es poseedor de las cinco grandes habilidades para el juego: facilidad para hacer contacto, poder al bate, velocidad en las piernas, y a la defensiva, buenas manos y brazo fuerte y controlado. En no más de dos o tres años, ya estará con el equipo grande.

Poder zurdo. Otro de 18 años entre tanto futuro, es nativo de San Diego, hijo de mexicanos, Mikey Romero, tremendo infielder. Demuestra una madurez en el beisbol como si ya hubiera cumplido los 24. Dicen que sus batazos, a lo zurdo, sobrepasarían los bullpens por el rightfield de Fenway Park.

“Fórmula segura para no sufrir ratones (crudas, resacas), es seguir tomando sin parar”… Trapichito.

