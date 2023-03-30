Rain Delay On Opening Day In LA? Who’d-A-Thunk It?

They say it never rains in Southern California - Image Credit: William Coppola/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA– Opening Day for the LA Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks came with a surprise, rain! California has had an unusual amount of rain in 2023 so far and todays forecast called for rain into mid afternoon. There have been only 17 rainouts in the 60-year history of Dodger Stadium and in one recent stretch beginning in 2018 the Dodgers played 1,471 consecutive home games without a rainout, which is the longest streak in MLB history. The tarp is kept behind the wall in centerfield, (So they say) because it is rarely used.

The Diamondbacks started Zac Gallen while the Dodgers countered with the new ace of their staff, recipient of the 2021 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher Award, Julio Urías, of Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico. Both were making their first career Opening Day starts and both were Cy Young finalists last year. The Dodgers are 10-2 in their past 12 Opening Days, including 2-0 against Arizona. Their .597 winning percentage ranks 27 points ahead of the Yankees for the highest in the Majors over the past 12 years.

Every city has their own special day. The Dodgers brought out all that is Hollywood. With many movie and TV stars, both pre game on the field and seated among the fans. It had all the pre game festivities that fans have come to expect. But get your wallet out. Tickets averaged $301.97.

Slightly less than the hottest ticket for Opening Day 3,000 miles to the East at Yankee Stadium that averaged $360.33 to see them open against the Giants.

One city in particular though, has had a monopoly on opening day like no other. For decades the Cincinnati Reds have owned opening day in baseball. They have opened away from Cincinnati only three times since joining the National League in 1890. For many years, the Reds had the first game scheduled each season, before anyone else played. Until recent international openers, often played several days before the rest of the league, became profitable.

The history of opening day for Major League Baseball has always been a celebration in this country. This year The World Baseball Classic made it opening day for fans around the world. The players today are from all over this globe, with a large percentage of them coming from Latin America. That has brought fans from those countries to the party now more than ever. You could say, Latin America is saving baseball?

So what makes this day so special? Is it the realization that we are coming out of the gray days and cold temperatures of winter? Is it the excitement of knowing there will be 15 baseball games to view almost every day for the next six months? It’s almost like a long lost friend has returned home and now you get to spend time together again every day.

One thing for sure is that baseball and the excitement it brings to the millions of fans, who come to ballparks from the minor leagues to the big leagues, is finally here in 2023. Forget about all the new rule changes and enjoy the beginning of another baseball season. It is still the best game on dirt.

