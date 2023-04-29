Rain It Pours For Mets Pitching

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY- When it rains it pours and it is appropriate to say for a pitching rotation of the New York Mets, a dilemma for manager Buck Showalter. Friday evening the Mets started a stretch of seven straight games against NL East opponents at a rain-soaked Citi Field, four consecutive with the division leading Atlanta Braves.

Saturday, rain caused postponement and the forecast for Sunday is bleak, adding further questions and concerns for a Mets pitching rotation that has been decimated with injuries. Friday night, a rain- shortened five -inning 4-0 loss to begin the series with Atlanta and more concerns with left-hander David Peterson, though retiring the first 10-of-11 in the Braves potent lineup.

Though there are concerns, Peterson, in particular, who was slated in the plan as a regular starter and showing stretches of being an ace at times. Friday night, under soggy and wet conditions the changeup worked early, then a first pitch slider that Matt Olsen hit deep and out of the yard, this after three of the first four he faced got on base,

With a comeback ability last year and tenacity to overcome, as was the case Thursday night against the Nationals, thus preventing a three game sweep, the Mets had no time because rain poured on them Friday night.

Rain, though, should not be the excuse here as 27 games is not a season and a panic mode is much too early. But the Mets rotation is in shambles and the Braves continue to click on all cylinders. Again, though, and of more concern, Peterson was not effective in his start and Olsen hit his first off a left-hander this season. The Mets were shutout for the fifth time this season.

Last year the Mets were shutout seven times, so they are well ahead of that pace as we near the end of April. Leading questions about an inconsistent offense that depends too often on Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil, all shutdown again.

Peterson has a tendency of giving up home runs to left-hand hitters, allowing 13 earned runs over 11 innings in his last two starts. And to beat the Braves, allowing any amount of runs is difficult to overcome.

The Braves are that good, again looking as favorites in the early going to win their sixth straight NL East division title, some would say for sure the Mets are not in their class despite their MLB leading $374 million payroll.

On paper all of this looked good, pitching depth was not a concern for GM Bill Eppler and the manager, though hardships have put the Mets into a situation of patchwork. The rotation awaits Justin Verlander off the injured list and his first career Mets start. Their other high profile contract in the rotation, Max Scherzer, is nearing the end of a 10-game suspension after an illegal pitching substance and the rainout will move his return to Tuesday in Detroit with the Tigers.

Kodei Senga was roughed up this week against the Nationals, Carlos Carrasco (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) and Jose Quintana (Arjona, Colombia) are miles away from returning to the rotation.

And with the Mets facing the Braves, losing seven of eight to them dating back to last year,including that fatal series in September, obviously this was not in the plan to start all over again.

Tylor McGill (3-1), was slated to start Saturday and the other alternative of the makeshift rotation will most likely keep his spot Sunday afternoon, weather permitting of course with rain in the forecast. McGill (1-1 and 3.86 ) in six career starts against the Braves, is part of that Mets pitching depth, though consistency is a question with this decimated rotation that wasn’t part of the 2023 plan.

So this is an early test for the Mets, mainly showing something to overtake the Braves and their dominance. Rain, though, is not pouring for the Braves pitching staff on the road with a 2.12 ERA, lowest in the majors.

Max Fried (2-0) not allowing a run in his third straight outing Friday night at Citi Field that added to their impressive team ERA. Peterson will await because he could be the odd man out pending the arrivals of Scherzer and Verlander. The Mets need a boost and quickly because it’s a toss up how Buck Showalter will manage this decimated rotation that was supposed to be a primary strength of the Mets.

“He was really good up until that point.” Showalter commented about Peterson before giving up the home run ball to Olsen. “He was a pitch away from getting out of there and wasn’t able to finish a good lineup.”

Oh, Showlater was right about the Braves lineup. Prior to Friday night, Atlanta;s top five hitters had combined to bat .270/.358/.494 and their .852 OPS was best in the National League.

However, being right about this Mets pitching rotation has been a task for the manager. It’s who is available and when.

And to beat the Braves and Phillies, in a competitive NL East, could amount to who has the best pitching. It could be a dog fight til the end of September, then again the Mets hope to be there after 162 games and overtake the Braves.

Though at this juncture it is difficult to envision the Mets being that team to overtake the Braves, questions for Eppler and Showalter as they move along. Questions also as the month of April concludes.

A decimated pitching rotation has been poured on with injuries and not the rain.

