Raisel Iglesias on LatinoMVP Awards: “It’s something variant for all the Latino players, and something to be exalted in.”

Braves right-hander Raisel Iglesias receives his LatinoMVP commemorative shirt on Monday afternoon following his one-two-three inning against the Twins at CoolToday Park - Image Credit: Latino Sports

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA — During the final Spring Training exhibition game throughout my Florida visit, I had the opportunity to interview Atlanta Braves right-hander Raisel Iglesias, the recipient of the 2020 National League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award.

The 34-year-old, of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, was recently named a finalist by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association on this year’s official LatinoMVP award ballot for the same category. So, when I witnessed him stroll off the mound on Monday afternoon after completing one scoreless frame of work against the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park — I realized this was my time to strike.

A 1, 2, 3 inning for Braves right-hander Raisel Iglesias – a finalist for the 2023 National League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award 🇨🇺⚾️🏆#LatinoMVP #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/n4HhcdFSt7 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) March 25, 2024

Following Iglesias’ one-two-three inning, I immediately walked down to the back of the team’s facility, alongside Franco García, the Braves Spanish Interpreter, who assisted me throughout the interview, which was greatly appreciated.

Just a reminder, we at Latino Sports always prefer, and suggest doing what is most comfortable for a player, and same goes for managers as well as coaches. With García there, assisting, I could tell Iglesias was all ears, ready to hear from yours truly.

Provided below is our interview with Raisel:

LS: Knowing that you are on the LatinoMVP ballot for the second-time in your career, how would you feel winning it and being a two-time recipient?

RI: First and foremost, I want to thank you. Secondly, I am very excited to be on the ballot again. It would be a great honor for any Latin player to be able to win, and even greater to be able to win it twice.

LS: What do you think of an award exclusively given to Latino baseball players?

RI: It’s something variant for all the Latino players, and something to be exalted in. It helps motivate us, and it’s very satisfactory to be able to know we can win this award. Obviously, it’s something that motivates us.

LS: If you were to win the 2023 National League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award, we would come down to Atlanta and present you with your award in Truist Park in front of your hometown fans during Hispanic Heritage Month. How would you feel about that?

RI: That would be great. It would be an honor to be able to receive that award in front of the fans when we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. To be able to celebrate that award with the Hispanic population there in Atlanta as well as with the fans — that would be a great honor.

LS: Where the game is growing year-by-year, how do you see the Latinos dominating the game? The World Baseball Classic, the Caribbean Series, and now, most of these All-Star Games — it’s full of Latinos on each roster.

RI: It’s no secret on that obviously — you know what the Hispanic players bring to the game and what they contribute to all the events that you mentioned as well. But, like I said, there’s no secret of what flavor, and what spice the Latin players bring to the game itself. And I think that’s something that the fans enjoy. It’s great to see the numbers continue to grow and increase.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

