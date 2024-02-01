Rams caught in Spiders’ web, Fordham falls to Richmond 83-69

Rams senior guard Japhet Medor goes for a contested lay up in the first-half of Richmond-Fordham on Wednesday night, January 31st at Rose Hill Gymnasium - Fordham Men's Basketball

BRONX, NY — To start off Wednesday night’s Atlantic-10 Conference Men’s Basketball meeting between the Richmond Spiders and Fordham Rams, senior guard Antrell Charlton opened the floodgates at Rose Hill Gymnasium, and had the Rams out on a ‘stampede’ of momentum — completing a perfect lob pass to his 6’7 sophomore teammate Romad Dean for a gorgeous alley-oop.

Not a bad start! pic.twitter.com/aNXESOcNjf — Fordham Basketball (@FordhamMBB) February 1, 2024

But shortly after, Fordham got caught in the Spiders’ web, losing the lead, and ultimately, couldn’t escape, falling by a final score of 83-69 in front of a crowd of 1,860.

Throughout several efforts of completing the comeback, including cutting the deficit down to four with approximately 14:42 remaining in regulation, sophomore guard Will Richardson led Fordham on a team-high of 16 points (5-11 FG, , 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) and four assists. Sophomore forward Elijah Gray recorded 14 points of his own to go along with six boards — his sixth game this season with six or more rebounds.

Following the loss, Rams head coach Keith Urgo said: “When we cut it to four, they (Richmond) did a great job, like an experienced team does in an older group and they weathered the storm. Got to the line when they needed to, and made the plays to eventually squash out the run that we made. But I’m proud of our guys’ effort. We didn’t quit. We continued to battle to the final buzzer.”

On the Spider side, led by head coach Chris Mooney — Jordan King, a graduate student guard from Albany, New York, worked his way towards an impressive game-high of 29 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3PT, 9-10 FT), while teammates Neal Quinn, DeLonnie Hunt, and Dji Bailey, each finished in double figures. Furthermore, Richmond shot 58.5% from the field (31-55), and 57.1% from behind the arc (8-14).

​​”I thought that it was tremendous,” said Mooney of Richmond’s offensive performance. “When a team tries to extend their defense and play physically and be disruptive, they’re going to give something up. I thought we had a really great combination of aggressiveness and patience.”

3 and the foul for Jordan King! He's up to 23 points. Spiders ahead 65-54. 8:10 left. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/AB7CgU90Ac — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) February 1, 2024

“I’m really impressed with how connected they (Richmond) look,” Urgo stated. “Neal Quinn, his development over the course of the last couple years has been tremendous. Obviously Jordan King — his addition — he’s as good as a guard that I’ve seen in this league since I’ve been in it in three years, especially with the ball in his hands.”

With the win, Richmond extended their winning streak to 11 games, which is the longest such streak in program history since 1935, and now stand 16-5 overall on the season (undefeated 8-0 record in A-10 Conference play). On the losing end, marking their fourth-consecutive home loss, Fordham moves to 9-12 overall (3-5 in A-10 Conference play).

What’s Next for the Spiders and Rams?

Richmond (16-5 overall, 8-0 in A-10, ranked 1st in A-10 Conference)

The Spiders take on VCU (13-8 overall, 5-3 in A-10) this Saturday afternoon, February 3rd, at the Stuart C. Siegel Center, located in Richmond, Virginia — tip-off set for 4:00 pm ET, television broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Fordham (9-12 overall, 3-5 in A-10, ranked 11th in A-10 Conference)

The Rams will go up against the St. Louis Billikens (8-13 overall, 1-7 in A-10) this Saturday at the Chaifetz Arena located in St. Louis, Missouri — tip-off set for 2:30 pm ET, television broadcast on USA Network.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports