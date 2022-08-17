Randy Arozarena Speaks on winning his LatinoMVP Award

Randy Arozarena winner of the 2020 AL LatinoMVP award. (Photo Latino Sports)

South Bronx, NY: It took two years to finally sit and interview Randy Arozarena the 2020 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the year. It was not for lack of trying, but the circumstances of the Covid pandemic and the actions of the new normal in a world post the pandemic made it difficult to interview and to give Randy his award.

Yesterday the Rays came to the Bronx for a three-game series, and this was our opportunity to finally meet and talk to Randy. I approached and introduced myself to Randy and explained that we had been trying to meet with him, informed him of the history of the LatinoMVP award and the process in winning our prestigious award. He had been informed that he was going to receive an award but knew little of the history that I explained. He agreed to be interviewed after batting practice.

The following is the interview we had with Randy Arozarena.

LS: What do you think of having an award specifically and exclusively for Latino baseball players?

RA: For me this a great award, a special award especially since there have been so many Latino baseball players that have played in the big leagues, so it’s good that there is an award for the Latino players. For me to have won that award reminds me of all the sacrifice that I had to go through in my career to get to where I have gotten to. For me to represent the Latino community in receiving this award makes this special.

LS: September is recognized as Hispanic Heritage month in the United Staes. How would you feel about receiving your award during this month in front of your home crowd?

RA: I will be very happy to receive the award in front of our home fans. I will be very happy and pleased, again as I have stated to represent the Hispanic community. It’s a very nice award and thanks to all the other Latino players that have been an example and have won the award.

LS: We look forward to giving you your well-deserved award. You should also know that this is not a one-shot deal. We have several players that have won more than one LatinoMVP award.

RA: Thank you for giving me this award. I will be receiving it with much happiness and pride because on the many sacrifices that I have been through. I will continue to do my best on and off the field and look forward with Gods help to winning this award again.

———————————–

Randy will be receiving his award on September 16th, 2022 along with his fellow player, Wander Franco who won the 2021 LatinoMVP Rookie of the year making this the first time that a team has won back to back LatinoMVP awards in the same category.