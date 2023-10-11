Rangers Advance to ALCS for the 1st time in eleven years after sweeping Orioles.

Rangers ALDS Celebration in Texas, next stop: ALCS - Image Credit: Texas Rangers/MLB

CABO ROJO, PR — From way down here in Puerto Rico, I and many baseball fans rooting for the Baltimore Orioles were blown away to see how they got swept last night in Texas. Let me clarify, I am not a “true” Orioles fan that follows them throughout the baseball season. I basically follow players, rather than a particular team. I guess I’m what might be called the “new baseball fan.” Anyway, for the playoffs I usually root for the team that are closest to me geographically, or a team that might have some LatinoMVP Award winners. In this case Baltimore is a drive away from New York, so I was rooting for the Orioles.

I seriously thought that after winning 101 games and finishing the regular season with the best record in the American League, the Orioles were on their way to the World Series. However, after trailing by six runs after just two innings last night I said, the “fat lady does not have to sing.” I already knew the Orioles would not bounce back to win and keep themselves alive in the postseason. They never gave themselves a chance in a 7-1 loss, their eighth consecutive playoff loss in 10 seasons.

HOW SWEEP IT IS! 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/mwvULr8GDY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023

The fact is that after winning 101 games and finishing the regular season with the best record in the American League, the Orioles proved that they were the team to beat as they had “World Series” written all over their team, players, and fans.

In 52 series throughout the regular season, the Orioles were not swept, a first for the franchise since it moved to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles became the fourth major league team to accomplish that feat since 2000. Unfortunately, as we have seen so many times in recent years, having a great season record means little in a short playoff series.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports