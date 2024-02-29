Ranking the Top 10 Latinos in MLB for 2024

Adolis García, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, and Luis Robert Jr. share a moment together during 2023 ASG Media Day in Seattle - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

With Spring Training exhibition games underway in Florida and Arizona, as the clock continues to tick towards Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th, approximately four weeks from today, February 29th — let’s take a look at the Top 10 Latinos across Major League Baseball, ranked by yours truly. Did your favorite MLB Latino superstar make the cut?

Ronald Acuña Jr. – La Sabana, Venezuela 🇻🇪

Atlanta Braves 26-year-old right fielder

2023 Statistics: .337/.416/.596 slash line with 41 HR, 106 RBI & 73 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .318/.405/.577 slash line with 38 HR, 100 RBI & 56 stolen bases

Juan Soto – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

New York Yankees 25-year-old outfielder

2023 Statistics: .275/.410/.519 slash line with 35 HR & 109 RBI

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .284/.426/.556 slash line with 38 HR & 104 RBI

Julio Rodríguez – Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Seattle Mariners 23-year-old center fielder

2023 Statistics: .275/.333/.485 slash line with 32 HR, 103 RBI & 37 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .283/.346/.513 slash line with 33 HR, 95 RBI & 31 stolen bases

Yordan Álvarez – Las Tunas, Cuba 🇨🇺

Houston Astros 26-year-old left fielder/designated hitter

2023 Statistics: .293/.407/.583 slash line with 31 HR & 97 RBI

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .299/.399/.591 slash line with 39 HR & 108 RBI

José Ramírez – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Cleveland Guardians 31-year-old third baseman

2023 Statistics: .282/.356/.475 slash line with 24 HR, 80 RBI & 28 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .282/.365/.502 slash line with 28 HR, 97 RBI & 23 stolen bases

José Altuve – La Maracay, Venezuela 🇻🇪

Houston Astros 33-year-old second baseman

2023 Statistics: .311/.393/.522 slash line with 17 HR, 51 RBI & 14 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .274/.353/.466 slash line with 26 HR, 79 RBI & 16 stolen bases

Manny Machado – Miami, Florida 🇩🇴

San Diego Padres 31-year-old third baseman

2023 Statistics: .258/.319/.462 slash line with 30 HR & 91 RBI

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .269/.338/.484 slash line with 32 HR & 99 RBI

Francisco Lindor – Caguas, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

New York Mets 30-year-old shortstop

2023 Statistics: .254/.336/.470 slash line with 31 HR, 98 RBI & 31 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .253/.333/.446 slash line with 27 HR, 89 RBI & 21 stolen bases

Fernando Tatís Jr. – San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

San Diego Padres 25-year-old right fielder

2023 Statistics: .257/.322/.449 slash line with 25 HR, 78 RBI & 29 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .277/.350/.522 slash line with 37 HR, 94 RBI & 29 stolen bases

Randy Arozarena – Mantua, Cuba 🇨🇺🇲🇽

Tampa Bay Rays 29-year-old left fielder

2023 Statistics: .254/.364/.425 slash line with 23 HR, 83 RBI & 22 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .259/.346/.446 slash line with 24 HR, 86 RBI & 24 stolen bases

Honorable Mentions

Luis Castillo – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Seattle Mariners 31-year-old starting pitcher

2023 Statistics: 14-9 record in 33 outings with 219 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA

2024 FanGraphs Projections: 12-10 record in 32 outings with 205 strikeouts and a 3.64 ERA

Luis Robert Jr. – Guantanamo, Cuba 🇨🇺

Chicago White Sox 26-year-old outfielder

2023 Statistics: .264/.315/.542 slash line with 38 HR, 80 RBI & 20 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .266/.318/.488 slash line with 33 HR, 97 RBI & 19 stolen bases

Each FanGraphs Projection was brought to you by Steamer Projections. For additional information on each projection, and more, click the following links – http://www.steamerprojections.com/ & https://www.fangraphs.com/projections

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports