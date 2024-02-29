Connect with us

Baseball

Ranking the Top 10 Latinos in MLB for 2024

Adolis García, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, and Luis Robert Jr. share a moment together during 2023 ASG Media Day in Seattle - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

With Spring Training exhibition games underway in Florida and Arizona, as the clock continues to tick towards Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th, approximately four weeks from today, February 29th — let’s take a look at the Top 10 Latinos across Major League Baseball, ranked by yours truly. Did your favorite MLB Latino superstar make the cut? 

Ronald Acuña Jr. – La Sabana, Venezuela 🇻🇪

Atlanta Braves 26-year-old right fielder

2023 Statistics: .337/.416/.596 slash line with 41 HR, 106 RBI & 73 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .318/.405/.577 slash line with 38 HR, 100 RBI & 56 stolen bases

Ronald Acuña Jr., recipient of 2023 National League MVP, and 2018 NL LatinoMVP Rookie award – Image Credit Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Juan Soto – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

New York Yankees 25-year-old outfielder 

2023 Statistics: .275/.410/.519 slash line with 35 HR & 109 RBI 

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .284/.426/.556 slash line with 38 HR & 104 RBI 

Juan Soto, 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Julio Rodríguez – Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Seattle Mariners 23-year-old center fielder 

2023 Statistics: .275/.333/.485 slash line with 32 HR, 103 RBI & 37 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .283/.346/.513  slash line with 33 HR, 95 RBI & 31 stolen bases

Julio Rodríguez, recipient of 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie award – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Yordan Álvarez – Las Tunas, Cuba 🇨🇺

Houston Astros 26-year-old left fielder/designated hitter 

2023 Statistics: .293/.407/.583 slash line with 31 HR & 97 RBI 

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .299/.399/.591 slash line with 39 HR & 108 RBI 

Yordan Alvarez, recipient of 2022 American LatinoMVP award & 2018 AL LatinoMVP Rookie award – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

José Ramírez – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Cleveland Guardians 31-year-old third baseman 

2023 Statistics: .282/.356/.475 slash line with 24 HR, 80 RBI & 28 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .282/.365/.502 slash line with 28 HR, 97 RBI & 23 stolen bases

José Ramírez, a finalist for the American League LatinoMVP award in three out of the last four seasons – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

José Altuve – La Maracay, Venezuela 🇻🇪

Houston Astros 33-year-old second baseman

2023 Statistics: .311/.393/.522 slash line with 17 HR, 51 RBI & 14 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .274/.353/.466 slash line with 26 HR, 79 RBI & 16 stolen bases

José Altuve, recipient of 2017 American League LatinoMVP award – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Manny Machado – Miami, Florida 🇩🇴

San Diego Padres 31-year-old third baseman 

2023 Statistics: .258/.319/.462 slash line with 30 HR & 91 RBI 

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .269/.338/.484 slash line with 32 HR & 99 RBI

Manny Machado, 2022 National League LatinoMVP award winner – Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Francisco Lindor – Caguas, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

New York Mets 30-year-old shortstop

2023 Statistics: .254/.336/.470 slash line with 31 HR, 98 RBI & 31 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .253/.333/.446 slash line with 27 HR, 89 RBI & 21 stolen bases 

Francisco Lindor, 2016 American League LatinoMVP award winner – Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

Fernando Tatís Jr. – San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

San Diego Padres 25-year-old right fielder

2023 Statistics: .257/.322/.449 slash line with 25 HR, 78 RBI & 29 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .277/.350/.522 slash line with 37 HR, 94 RBI & 29 stolen bases 

Fernando Tatís Jr., recipient of 2020 National League LatinoMVP award – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Randy Arozarena – Mantua, Cuba 🇨🇺🇲🇽

Tampa Bay Rays 29-year-old left fielder 

2023 Statistics: .254/.364/.425 slash line with 23 HR, 83 RBI & 22 stolen bases

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .259/.346/.446 slash line with 24 HR, 86 RBI & 24 stolen bases 

Randy Arozarena, 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie award winner – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Honorable Mentions

Luis Castillo – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Seattle Mariners 31-year-old starting pitcher 

2023 Statistics: 14-9 record in 33 outings with 219 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA 

2024 FanGraphs Projections: 12-10 record in 32 outings with 205 strikeouts and a 3.64 ERA

Luis Castillo, recipient of 2020 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Luis Robert Jr. – Guantanamo, Cuba 🇨🇺

Chicago White Sox 26-year-old outfielder 

2023 Statistics: .264/.315/.542 slash line with 38 HR, 80 RBI & 20 stolen bases 

2024 FanGraphs Projections: .266/.318/.488 slash line with 33 HR, 97 RBI & 19 stolen bases 

Each FanGraphs Projection was brought to you by Steamer Projections. For additional information on each projection, and more, click the following links – http://www.steamerprojections.com/ & https://www.fangraphs.com/projections

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

