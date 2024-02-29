Ranking the Top 10 Latinos in MLB for 2024

With Spring Training exhibition games underway in Florida and Arizona, as the clock continues to tick towards Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th, approximately four weeks from today, February 29th — let’s take a look at the Top 10 Latinos across Major League Baseball, ranked by yours truly. Did your favorite MLB Latino superstar make the cut?
Ronald Acuña Jr. – La Sabana, Venezuela 🇻🇪
Atlanta Braves 26-year-old right fielder
2023 Statistics: .337/.416/.596 slash line with 41 HR, 106 RBI & 73 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .318/.405/.577 slash line with 38 HR, 100 RBI & 56 stolen bases
Juan Soto – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
New York Yankees 25-year-old outfielder
2023 Statistics: .275/.410/.519 slash line with 35 HR & 109 RBI
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .284/.426/.556 slash line with 38 HR & 104 RBI
Julio Rodríguez – Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
Seattle Mariners 23-year-old center fielder
2023 Statistics: .275/.333/.485 slash line with 32 HR, 103 RBI & 37 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .283/.346/.513 slash line with 33 HR, 95 RBI & 31 stolen bases
Yordan Álvarez – Las Tunas, Cuba 🇨🇺
Houston Astros 26-year-old left fielder/designated hitter
2023 Statistics: .293/.407/.583 slash line with 31 HR & 97 RBI
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .299/.399/.591 slash line with 39 HR & 108 RBI
José Ramírez – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
Cleveland Guardians 31-year-old third baseman
2023 Statistics: .282/.356/.475 slash line with 24 HR, 80 RBI & 28 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .282/.365/.502 slash line with 28 HR, 97 RBI & 23 stolen bases
José Altuve – La Maracay, Venezuela 🇻🇪
Houston Astros 33-year-old second baseman
2023 Statistics: .311/.393/.522 slash line with 17 HR, 51 RBI & 14 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .274/.353/.466 slash line with 26 HR, 79 RBI & 16 stolen bases
Manny Machado – Miami, Florida 🇩🇴
San Diego Padres 31-year-old third baseman
2023 Statistics: .258/.319/.462 slash line with 30 HR & 91 RBI
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .269/.338/.484 slash line with 32 HR & 99 RBI
Francisco Lindor – Caguas, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷
New York Mets 30-year-old shortstop
2023 Statistics: .254/.336/.470 slash line with 31 HR, 98 RBI & 31 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .253/.333/.446 slash line with 27 HR, 89 RBI & 21 stolen bases
Fernando Tatís Jr. – San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
San Diego Padres 25-year-old right fielder
2023 Statistics: .257/.322/.449 slash line with 25 HR, 78 RBI & 29 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .277/.350/.522 slash line with 37 HR, 94 RBI & 29 stolen bases
Randy Arozarena – Mantua, Cuba 🇨🇺🇲🇽
Tampa Bay Rays 29-year-old left fielder
2023 Statistics: .254/.364/.425 slash line with 23 HR, 83 RBI & 22 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .259/.346/.446 slash line with 24 HR, 86 RBI & 24 stolen bases
Honorable Mentions
Luis Castillo – Baní, Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
Seattle Mariners 31-year-old starting pitcher
2023 Statistics: 14-9 record in 33 outings with 219 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA
2024 FanGraphs Projections: 12-10 record in 32 outings with 205 strikeouts and a 3.64 ERA
Luis Robert Jr. – Guantanamo, Cuba 🇨🇺
Chicago White Sox 26-year-old outfielder
2023 Statistics: .264/.315/.542 slash line with 38 HR, 80 RBI & 20 stolen bases
2024 FanGraphs Projections: .266/.318/.488 slash line with 33 HR, 97 RBI & 19 stolen bases
Each FanGraphs Projection was brought to you by Steamer Projections. For additional information on each projection, and more, click the following links – http://www.steamerprojections.com/ & https://www.fangraphs.com/projections
Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Ranking the Top 10 Latinos in MLB for 2024
With Spring Training exhibition games underway in Florida and Arizona, as the clock continues...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
Mexico City, Candidate for a MLB Expansion Team – México Ciudad, Candidata Para Sede de la MLB
“It is better to stumble with your feet than with your tongue”… Zenón De...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Horrible; Children’s Cell Phones and Tablets – Horribles; Celulares y Tabletas de los Niños
“I wanted to have an affair with a university student…: Well, Barbarita started studying...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
WATCH: MLB The Show 24 Gameplay Trailer
What the crowd wants, the crowd gets. Your first look at the game is...