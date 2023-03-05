ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win!”
Those were the words you heard after each, and every Tampa Bay Rays victory.
Yesterday, unfortunately, the Rays lost. The organization, along with all of Major League Baseball, lost a friend, and colleague with the passing of radio broadcaster Dave Wills, who died suddenly at the age of 58. Tributes from friends, colleagues, baseball fans, Major League players, and coaches are pouring in.
Wills was an articulate, enthusiastic broadcaster, with tremendous passion and energy in the booth. He joined the Rays broadcasting team in 2005, after 11 years with the Chicago White Sox.
Not only the consummate professional, he was a wonderful person, who always had a smile on his face.
“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Dave didn’t make it to the ninth inning in life, but in our hearts he made it to the Hall of Fame.
We, at Latino Sports, thank you for the help and memories you gave us.
Rest in peace, Dave, we will miss you.
Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Boxing/ 5 hours ago
Boxing Recap: New Champion Crowned
NEW YORK– Saturday evening Showtime Championship Boxing presented a second consecutive week of elite...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
“Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win!”
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win!” Those were the words...
-
Baseball/ 19 hours ago
A book and the HOF for Adrian Beltré – Un libro y el HOF para Adrian Beltré
“The Cooperstown Hall of Fame is much more than an earthly tribute, because it...
-
MMA/ 21 hours ago
GLOBAL COMBAT ENGAGES AGAINST RIZIN IN TOKYO ON APRIL 29: CLAIRE LOPEZ COLLIDES WITH RENA KUBOTA
MIAMI – March 3, 2023 – Combate Global and RIZIN today announced a matchup...
William Coppola
March 5, 2023 at 6:45 pm
I knew Dave very well and am saddened along with many others in baseball who knew him. Your words were both compassionate and heartfelt. We will miss him big time!