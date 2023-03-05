Tropicana Field - Image Credit: Major League Baseball/Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win!”

Those were the words you heard after each, and every Tampa Bay Rays victory.

Yesterday, unfortunately, the Rays lost. The organization, along with all of Major League Baseball, lost a friend, and colleague with the passing of radio broadcaster Dave Wills, who died suddenly at the age of 58. Tributes from friends, colleagues, baseball fans, Major League players, and coaches are pouring in.

Wills was an articulate, enthusiastic broadcaster, with tremendous passion and energy in the booth. He joined the Rays broadcasting team in 2005, after 11 years with the Chicago White Sox.

Not only the consummate professional, he was a wonderful person, who always had a smile on his face.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Dave didn’t make it to the ninth inning in life, but in our hearts he made it to the Hall of Fame.

We, at Latino Sports, thank you for the help and memories you gave us.

Rest in peace, Dave, we will miss you.

