Rays Wrap Around Series or A Wrap It Up Series?

ST. PETERSBURG — In Monday night’s fourth game in four days between the Orioles and the Rays, Tampa Bay was immediately trying to play catch-up once again. On the game’s first pitch, Gunnar Henderson launched it over the center field wall for the ninth leadoff home run of his career, his seventh already this year.
HERE. WE. GO. pic.twitter.com/QXJbTez9wX
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 10, 2024
To conclude the wrap-around series, which kept the O’s in St. Petersburg until they head to Atlanta next, two top starters took the mound. Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes, acquired in the offseason from Milwaukee, is one of three starting pitchers that could qualify as the ace on their team, or many other teams for that matter.
The Rays have just Ryan Pepiot as their one starting pitcher who combines an ERA under 4.00 and a winning record. Pepiot came over from the Dodgers in the trade for Tyler Glasnow, so they are counting on him having a bright future.
Ryan Pepiot, Filthy 86mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8gtSPPfRFM
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2024
But like the previous three games, the Rays just didn’t have enough to conquer the mighty Orioles. Baltimore won this one 5-2, after home runs from each team’s catcher and Henderson adding a single, double and two more runs scored.
Sweep tight, #Birdland pic.twitter.com/BtZIrqk6rg
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 11, 2024
The other games were even uglier for the Rays. In Saturday’s 5-0 shutout, twenty-six (26) straight outs came between Yandy Díaz’ two singles — a leadoff hit — and then the last with two outs in the ninth. On Sunday, the Rays were again without a base runner through the first fifteen (15) batters, and the Orioles cruised to a 9-2 win.
So, is it time to wrap it up for this Tampa Bay team’s hopes of getting to the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season? It’s still too early to say, but it’s getting late all the time.
