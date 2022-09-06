Readers give their opinion about the bad guys on television – Lectores opinan sobre los malos en televisión

“They discredit Spanish-language television in the United States”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ALL WEEK, through Saturday, will be Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Readers give their opinion about the narrators and commentators of baseball in Spanish for the United States:

Javier Inehosa: “Excellent column. I think the same”.

Nelson Patiño: “From Barquisimeto I inform you that narrators and commentators in Venezuela are worse. They talk about everything, except about the game, pure nonsense. They greet all relatives, friends, girlfriend, wife and air their personal problems. They are torturous. I see without audio”.

Ruperto A. Bermúdez: “You keep writing like this, forceful criticism, that your readers support you one hundred percent.”

Domar R. Páez: “Alarming so much decadence. Orlando Hernández seems not to have passed the primary, hearing it makes me sick. Enrique Rojas believes that he knows them all and he knows nothing. Ernesto Jerez is good, but his ego betrays him and he calls innings.”

Walterio R. Castro M: “It would be wonderful to get executives from ESPN, FOX and Bally to read that column.”

Marco A. Bandrés F: “Someone needs to explain to these people how to pronounce the final R or L. They do not have a general culture, they are rude, so they mistreat our beautiful language.”

Remmie Piñate: “How would FOX, ESPY and Bally get so many stupid people together in that one group. A world record.”

Gustavo Vidal P. “Columns as energetic, timely, vibrant, as the one on Sunday, have made me read it since I was a child, 52 years ago.”

Douglas Terán: “Your message, friend Juan, is very forceful. So do not like the assholes. ‘To narrate or comment, study journalism, Spanish and shows. Study good manners’…As we say in Venezuela, I don’t have it any simpler”

Freddy Torres: “I agree with what was said in your column. And in Colombia, on the only channel that broadcasts baseball, its narrators, in addition to being mean, are ridiculous for making bad jokes and, even worse, for using profanity that, perhaps for them, is common, but not for him. rest of Latin America, and less for me, that I watch the games with my son. That’s why I cut the volume. Because, modesty aside, I don’t need your comments, since they are dedicated to different topics than publicizing/teaching the game”.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————Español————————–

Lectores opinan sobre los malos en televisión

“Desprestigian la televisión en castellano de Estados Unidos”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TODA LA SEMANA, hasta el sábado, serán Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Los lectores opinan acerca de los narradores y comentaristas del beisbol en español para Estados Unidos:

Javier Inehosa: “Excelente columna. Yo opino lo mismo”.

Nelson Patiño: “Desde Barquisimeto le informo que, narradores y comentaristas en Venezuela son peores. Hablan de todo, menos acerca del juego, puras sandeces. Saludan a todos los allegados, amigos, novia, esposa y ventilan al aire sus problemas personales. Son torturantes. Veo sin audio”.

Ruperto A. Bermúdez: “Usted siga escribiendo así, críticas contundentes, que sus lectores le respaldamos ciento por ciento”.

Domar R. Páez: “Alarmante tanta decadencia. Orlando Hernández parece no haber aprobado ni la primaria, oírlo me produce asco. Enrique Rojas cree que se las sabe todas y no sabe nada. Ernesto Jerez es bueno, pero el ego lo traiciona y llama entradas a los innings”.

Walterio R. Castro M: “Sería maravilloso lograr que los ejecutivos de ESPN, FOX y Bally lean esa columna”.

Marco A. Bandrés F: “Alguien debe explicarle a esa gente cómo pronunciar la R o la L finales. No poseen cultura general, son de mala educación, por lo que maltratan nuestra bello idioma”.

Remmie Piñate: “¿Cómo harían FOX, ESPY y Bally para reunir a tantos estúpidos en ese solo grupo. Un record mundial”.

Gustavo Vidal P. “Columnas tan enérgicas, oportunas, vibrantes, como la del domingo, me han hecho leerlo desde niño, hace 52 años”.

Douglas Terán: “Muy contundente tu mensaje amigo Juan. Así no les guste a los culopicosos. ‘Para narrar o comentar, estudien periodismo, castellano y espectáculos. Estudien buenos modales’…Como decimos en Venezuela, no tengo más sencillo”

Freddy Torres: “Estoy de acuerdo con lo dicho en su columna. Y en Colombia, por el único canal que transmite beisbol, sus narradores, además de malosos, son ridículos por la echadera de chistes malos y, peor aún, por el uso de groserías que, tal vez para ellos sean comunes, pero no para el resto de Latinoamérica, y menos para mí, que veo los juegos con mi hijo. Por eso, corto el volumen. Porque, modestia aparte, no me hacen falta sus comentarios, ya que se dedican a tópicos diferentes a dar a conocer/enseñar el juego”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

