Record based on Tommy John – Record basado en la Tommy John

Best Side, N.Y. (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Big Red Machine manager Sparky Anderson considered it a waste to send someone other than Johnny Bench to catch at home plate. Who remembers the name and other information of the second catcher of that team?

THE ANSWER: In eight years with the Reds, he appeared an average of only 40 games and consumed 79 appearances per season: Bill Plummer … Bench was in action an average of 127 games per year and his annual appearances were 451.

SECOND TOMMY JOHN. Right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom (Rangers), 35, has to undergo surgery for the second time with the Tommy John. He will be out of the game until next year. DeGrom has been so regular on the disabled list that he has a record on injuries. He was the first Cy Young-winning pitcher in 2018, after suffering that intervention, when he was with the Mets. In 2019, he received that award again.

DeGrom signed a contract with the Texas club before the current season for $185 million over five years. And he’s only started six games while going 2-0, 2.67.

MARCELL (NOT HUSTLE) OZUNA. The Braves are offering the Dominican capital, Marcell Ozuna, for trade. In Atlanta they say they are tired of fighting with the lack of aggressiveness of this outfielder. A few days ago, he stood at home plate to admire his drive that he thought was a home run, but he fell into the field in centerfield, so instead of two or three bases, he only reached first. None of the other 29 teams have shown any interest in the 32-year-old… You’re bad, boy you’re bad!

THE FIRST FLIGHT. Now all the Major League teams travel on charter flights, except the Tigers, because they have their own jet. But such a day today, June 8, 1934, was when a team flew for the first time, the Reds from Cincinnati, for a series with the Cardinals, in St. Louis.

IN DANGER STROMAN. A good group of hitters are targeting Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, who often taunts them, ridiculing them, when he strikes them out. He has imitated Juan Soto as he moves when he is at bat.

Dangerous to expose yourself to so many people from the Major Leagues.

Record basado en la Tommy John

“Eduquemos a los niños y no necesitaremos encarcelar a los adultos”… Pitágoras.

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: El mánager de La Gran Maquinaria Roja, Sparky Ánderson, consideraba un desperdicio mandar a alguien diferente a Johnny Bench, para recibir tras el home. ¿Quién recuerda el nombre y otros datos del segundo cátcher de ese equipo?

LA RESPUESTA: En ocho años con los Rojos, apareció en promedio de sólo 40 juegos y consumió 79 turnos por temporada: Bill Plummer… Bench estuvo en acción en promedio de 127 juegos por año y sus turnos anuales fueron, 451.

SEGUNDA TOMMY JOHN. El lanzador derecho Jacob DeGrom (Rangers), de 35 años, tiene que operarse por segunda vez con la Tommy John. Estará fuera del juego hasta el año próximo. DeGrom ha sido tan asíduo en la lista de los lesionados que tiene un record referente a lesiones. Fue el primer pitcher ganador del Cy Young en 2018, después de sufrir esa intervención, cuando era de los Mets. En 2019, volvió a recibir ese premio.

DeGrom firmó contrato con el club de Texas antes la temporada actual, por $185 millones de dólares para cinco años. Y solo ha abierto seis juegos, a la vez que deja record de 2-0, 2.67.

MARCELL (NO HUSTLE) OZUNA. Los Bravos están ofreciendo al dominicano capitaleño, Marcell Ozuna, para cambio. En Atlanta se dicen cansados de luchar con la falta de agresividad de este outfielder. Hace unos días, se paró en el home para admirar un batazo suyo que creía jonrón, pero cayó dentro del terreno en el centerfield, por lo que, en vez de dos o tres bases, sólo alcanzó la primera. Ninguno de los otros 29 equipos se ha mostrado con interés por el joven de 32 años… ¡Vas mal, muchacho vas muy mal!

“Hablar con los muertos es fácil, lo difícil es que respondan”… Anónimo.

EL PRIMER VUELO. Ahora todos los equipos de Grandes Ligas, viajan en vuelos charters, menos los Tigres, porque tienen jet propio. Pero tal día hoy, ocho de junio, de 1934, fue cuando por primera vez voló un equipo, los Rojos desde Cincinnati, para serie con los Cardenales, en San Luis.

EN PELIGRO STROMAN. Un buen grupo de bateadores tienen en la mira al lanzador de los Cachorros, Marcus Stroman, quien suele burlarse de ellos, ridiculizándolos, cuando los deja strikeout. A Juan Soto lo ha imitado como se mueve cuando está al bate.

Peligroso exponerse ante tanta gente de Grandes Ligas.

