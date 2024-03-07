Record Of Million$ For a Contract Extension – Récord de Millone$ Por Exten$ión De Contrato

“Sex can be many things, except love… Love can be many things, except sex”…La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Like every year, there are now dozens of good candidates to win the Rookie of the Year title.

Can you point out five for each League?

The Answer: For example, and yours, do not necessarily have to be the same.

American League: Jackson Holliday, Junior Caminero, Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, Nolan Schanuel.

National League: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jackson Chourio, Jung Hoo Lee, Noelvi Marte, Shota Imanga.

Another Record

Never before had a contract extension been signed for as much money as pitcher Zack Wheeler’s with the Phillies. He will be paid $126 million for three seasons, an average of $42 million per year.

Wheeler had a contract until this year, for five seasons, for $118 million, that is, $23 million 600 thousand annually, while in Philadelphia they were trying to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so, when the Dodgers formalized the contract with the Japanese, the Phillies They decided to keep their own ace pitcher.

Since Wheeler joined the Phillies in 2020, he has won 43 games, suffered 25 losses, with an ERA of 3.06.

-o-o-o-

“The poorer you are, the more you need to study. Study, study, something will remain”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Inactive Giolito

The doctors of the Red Sox said yesterday that they believe surgery on the right shoulder of pitcher Lucas Giolito, 29, is necessary and urgent. That is why he will be out of action until 2025.

The injury was just discovered when Giolito began training. His contract with the Boston club was signed in December, for two years, for $37,500,000, with the player’s option for 2026, for $14 million more.

His record, in eight seasons with the Nationals, White Sox, Angels, and Indians, is 61-62, 4.43.

Picking Up a Family Bat

When Nick Castellanos, the 32-year-old Miamian, bats, the one who picks up the bat is his nine-year-old son, dressed like the Philadelphia baseball players. And so it is with all the Phillies. In other words, Castellanos Jr. is the bat boy of the team.

“It’s exciting to see him working in my profession,” Nick commented the night before, “but I have warned him that school and high school come first. If he doesn’t get good grades, there is no bat worth anything.”

-o-o-o-

“Incredible! That at this point there are women and men who believe that blue or purple hair looks good on them”… La Pimpi.

“Well… Ignorance has a cure, but brutality does not”… Josep McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Récord de Millone$ Por Exten$ión de Contrato

“El sexo puede ser muchas cosas, menos amor… El amor puede ser muchas cosas, menos sexo”…La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Como todos los años, ahora hay docenas de buenos candidatos para ganar el título de Novato del Año. ¿Puedes señalar cinco por cada Liga?

La Respuesta: Por ejemplo, y los tuyos, no necesariamente deben ser los mismos.

Liga Americana: Jackson Holliday, Junior Caminero, Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, Nolan Schanuel.

Liga Nacional: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jackson Chourio, Jung Hoo Lee, Noelvi Marte, Shota Imanga.

Otro Récord

Jamás se había firmado un extensión de contrato por tanto dinero, como la del lanzador, Zack Wheeler con los Phillies. Le van a pagar 126 millones de dólares por tres temporadas, promedio de $42 millones por año.

Wheeler tenía contrato hasta este año, para cinco temporadas, por 118 millones, o sea, 23 millones 600 mil anuales, mientras en Philadelphia trataban de firmar a Yoshinobu Yamamoto, por lo que, cuando los Dodgers formalizaron el negocio con el japonés, los Phillies decidieron mantener su propio lanzador.

Desde que Wheeler llegó a los Phillies, en 2020, ha gando 43 juegos, ha sufrido 25 derrotas, con efectividad de 3.06.

-o-o-o-

“Mientras más pobres seas, más necesitarás estudiar. Estudia, estudia, que algo quedará”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Giolito Inactivo

Los médicos al servicio de los Medias Rojas, dijeron ayer que creen necesaria y urgente la operación de hombro derecho del lanzador Lucas Giolito, de 29 años. Por eso quedará fuera de acción hasta 2025.

La lesión acaba de descubrirse, al comenzar Giolito las labores de entrenamientos. Su contrato con el club de Boston, fue firmado en diciembre, para dos años, por 37 millones 500 mil dólares, con opción del pelotero para 2026, por $14 millones más.

Su récord, en ocho temporadas con Nationals, Medias Blancas, Angelinos, e Indios, es de 61-62, 4.43.

Recoge Bate Familiar

Cuando Nick Castellanos, el miamiense de 32 años, batea, quien recoge el bate es su hijo, de nueve años, uniformado como los peloteros de Philadelphia. Y así ocurre con todos los Phillies. O sea, Castellanos hijo es el bat boy del equipo.

“Es emocionante verlo trabajar en mi profesión” comentó Nick antenoche, “pero le he advertido que primero está la escuela y la high school. Si no logra buenas calificaciones, no hay bate que valga”.

-o-o-o-

“¡Increíble! que a estas alturas haya mujeres y hombres quienes creen que les queda bien el cabello azul o morado”… La Pimpi.

“Bueeeeno… La ignorancia tiene cura, pero la brutalidad, no”… Josep McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5