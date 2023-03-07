Record Hit Memories by Pete Rose – Recuerdos del record de hits por Pete Rose

“Baseball is a guessing game, because no one knows what will happen when the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand”… Johán Santana.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Nestor Martínez from Caracas, asks: “What can you tell me about Ernesto Aparicio, brother of Luis El Grande and uncle of Luisito?”

Amigo Nes: Ernesto, El Grande’s older brother, was a very good second baseman, but better as an instructor and as a manager. He was many years ahead of the Academies, when he founded his baseball school.

Reymundo Díaz, from Orlando asks: “I know that the Cy Young record is 511 wins. But how many defeats?

Aigo Rey: There were 315. That’s why Cy Young is also the pitcher who lost the most games out of nearly a hundred that are in the Hall of Fame.

Claudio Cáceres wonders and says: “Could it be that some hot-ass envy you a lot? I am writing to you from Caracas, but I am Colombian, a native of Barranquilla, the city of baseball. I wonder that, because I have read your life book and the truth about you. You have been a very successful character, extremely sincere; and most of the people love you very much, both here in Venezuela and in many other places in the world.”

Juan Y. Guerrero B, from San Antonio del Táchira, asks: “Watching the video of Pete Rose’s hit 4192, I remembered those days of my childhood (1985, eight years old), and my dad’s joy when he read the news. . What were you doing that day, friend Juan?

Friend and namesake: I was at Three Rivers Stadium in Cincinnati, broadcasting the Padres-Reds game, as I have broadcast every Reds game since Pete was 50 hits shy of Ty Cobb’s previous record.

José Salinas, from Judibana, Falcón, asks: “What can be done to remove this commissioner?”

Amigo Cheché: Those who hire you are the team owners, so they are the ones who can fire you.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “If the World Baseball Classic is a Major League Baseball event, why do the Major League teams put up so many obstacles to allow their players to participate?”

Friend Rubo: Because that’s useless. And you know the millions exposed by the injuries of each player. Because you don’t know who has won the previous so-called Clásicos.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Recuerdos del record de hits por Pete Rose

“El beisbol es un juego de adivinanzas, porque nadie sabe lo que va a pasar cuando la pelota sale de la mano del pitcher”… Johán Santana.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Nestor Martínez de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Qué me puede decir de Ernesto Aparicio, hermano de Luis El Grande y tío de Luisito?”.

Amigo Nes: Ernesto, hermano mayor del Grande, fue un segunda base muy bueno, pero mejor como instructor y como mánager. Se adelantó en muchos años a las Academias, cuando fundó su escuela de beisbol.

Reymundo Díaz, de Orlando pregunta: “Ya se que el record de Cy Young es de 511 victorias. Pero, ¿cuántas derrotas?”.

Aigo Rey: Fueron 315. Por eso también es Cy Young el pitcher que más juegos perdió de cerca de un centenar que están el Hall de la Fama.

Claudio Cáceres, se pregunta y dice: “¿Será que a Ud. algunos culopicosos lo envidian mucho? Le escribo desde Caracas, pero soy colombiano, nativo de Barranquilla, la ciudad del beisbol. Me pregunto eso, porque he leído el libro de su vida y la verdad, ha sido un personaje muy exitoso, en extremo sincero; y la mayoría de la gente lo quiere mucho, tanto aquí en Venezuela como en numerosos otros sitios del mundo”.

Juan Y. Guerrero B, de San Antonio del Táchira, pregunta: “Viendo el video del hit 4192 de Pete Rose, recordé aquellos días de mi infancia (1985, ocho años de edad), y la alegría de mi papá al leer la noticia. ¿Qué hacía usted ese día, amigo Juan?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Estaba en “Three Rivers Stadium”, de Cincinnati, transmitiendo el juego Padres-Rojos, como transmití todos los juegos de los Rojos desde que a Pete le faltaban 50 hits para alcanzar la cifra del anterior record, de Ty Cobb.

José Salinas, de Judibana, Falcón, pregunta: “¿Que se puede hacer para sacar a este comisionado?”.

Amigo Cheché: Quienes lo contratan son los propietarios de equipos, por lo que son ellos quienes pueden despedirlo.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “Si el Clásico Mundial de Beisbol, es un evento de Major Leaue Baseball, ¿por qué los equipos de Grandes Ligas ponen tantas trabas para permitirles a sus peloteros y participar?”.

Amigo Rubo: Porque eso no sirve para nada. Y ya sabes los millones expuestos por las lesiones de cada jugador. A que no sabes quiénes han ganado los llamados Clásicos anteriores.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5