Records Over 100 Years Old – Récords De Hace Más De 100 Años

“Social Networks are good. Bad are the members of the horrible antisocial gang who uses them”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TODAY, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you’re writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer your letter.

Rafael A. Ortegano B. de Acarigua, asks: “Why were most of the big records set at the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, like those of Ty Cob, Cy Young, Honus Wagner. Records difficult to beat. Were they better players than the current ones?”

Dear friend Rafa: Yes. Cobb, Young, Wagner and some others would have also been notable players in this era. And many records were set in those years, because the Major Leagues were just beginning and very few established.

Laura Perozo, from Katy, Texas, asks: “Are there any statistics on how many Gold Gloves have been awarded to users of each brand? And, what are the brands they use?”

Dear friend Laura: There are not enough statistics on that. And the most used brands are Rawlings, Wilson, Mitzuno and Franklin.

Rubén D. Campos C. from Cumaná, comments and asks: “I don’t understand why there is so much controversy about your opinion articles, and because of the criticism about how you vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Do you think you have done wrong by expressing your opinion in any particular case?

Dear friend Rubo: My opinion may be wrong. But I do no wrong by making it known. Furthermore, it is my obligation to disclose it. It is journalism!

Manuel A. Gutiérrez N. from Maracaibo, comments and asks: “When comparing Shohei Ohtani with Babe Ruth, a recalcitrant picky-ass on duty, wondered: “Who knows what substances the Babe would’ve used to increase power? ” What about the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1960s, when Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Stan Musial, Tim McCarver were around?”

Dear friend Manolo: Unforgettable team in an unforgettable era of the Major Leagues. Unique players on unique rosters.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks: “Every how many days did Cy Young pitch? How many pitchers were in the rotation?”

Dear friend Lucho: Pitcher rotation did not exist. Pitchers pitched when the manager ordered, or when he, Cy Young himself, called for it. Young started 23 games, having started the previous day’s game. He participated in 906 games, of which he started 815 with 749 of them completed. His record, 511-315, 2.63. Unique in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame with 300 losses.

(En Español)

“Las Redes Sociales son buenas. Malos son los integrantes de esa horrible pandilla de antisociales que las usan”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – HOY martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Rafael A. Ortegano B. de Acarigua, pregunta: “¿Por qué la mayoría de los récords grandes fueron impuestos a finales del siglo 19 y principios del 20, como los de Ty Cob, Cy Young, Honus Wagner. Récords de difícil superación. ¿Eran mejores jugadores que los actuales?”

Amigo Rafa: Sí. Cobb, Young, Wagner y algunos más hubieran sido notables, también en estos tiempos. Y se impusieron muchos récords por aquellos años, porque comenzaban las Grandes Ligas y había pocas marcas establecidas.

Laura Perozo, de Katy, Texas, pregunta: “¿Hay algunas estadísticas sobre cuántos Guantes de Oro se han entregado a usuarios de cada marca; y cuáles son las marcas que usan?”

Amiga Laura: No existen estadísticas suficientes sobre eso. Y las marcas más usadas son Rawlings, Wilson, Mitzuno y Franklin.

Rubén D. Campos C. de Cumaná, comenta y pregunta: “No entiendo por qué tanta controversia para con sus artículos de opinión, y por la crítica sobre sus votos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. ¿Usted cree haber hecho mal en exponer su opinión en algún caso particular?”

Amigo Rubo: Mi opinión puede ser equivocada. Pero no hago ningún mal al darla a conocer. Es más, es mi obligación revelarla. Es lo periodístico.

Manuel A. Gutiérrez N. de Maracaibo, comenta y pregunta: “Al comparar Shohei Ohtani con Babe Ruth, un recalcitrante culopicoso de turno, se preguntó, “¿quién sabe qué sustancias usaría el Babe para su poder?” ¿Qué me dice de los Cardenales de San Luis en la década de los sesentas, cuando Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Stan Musial, Tim McCarver?”

Amigo Manolo: Inolvidable equipo en una inolvidable época de las Grandes Ligas. Peloteros únicos en rosters únicos.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta: “¿Cada cuántos días lanzaba Cy Young? ¿Cuántos pitchers había en la rotación?”

Amigo Lucho: La rotación no existía. Los pitchers lanzaban cuando el mánager ordenaba o cuando él mismo lo pedía. Young abrió 23 juegos, después de haber abierto el juego del día anterior. Participó en 906 encuentros, de los cuales abrió 815 y tiró 749 completos. Su récord, 511-315, 2.63. Único en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown con 300 derrotas.

