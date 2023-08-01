The following press release was published on Tuesday August 1st on MLB.com — Red Sox acquire infielder Luis Urías from Milwaukee Brewers
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock. The club also optioned Urías to Triple-A Worcester.
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.
Urías, 26, has played in 413 career games with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Brewers (2020-23), making 143 starts at third base, 124 at shortstop, and 100 at second base and batting .235 (311-for-1,323). The right-handed hitter has played in 20 games for Milwaukee in 2023, going 8-for-55 while making 10 starts at third base and seven at second base. The Mexico native has also batted .233 (27-for-116) with five doubles and four home runs in 29 games for Triple-A Nashville this season. Urías was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the San Diego Padres on December 27, 2013. His brother, Ramon, currently plays for the Baltimore Orioles.
Blalock, 22, has posted a 2.19 ERA (13 ER/53.1 IP) in 11 starts this season between Single-A Salem (four starts) and High-A Greenville (seven starts). The Georgia native was selected by the Red Sox in the 32nd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Grayson High School (GA).
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
The Invalid Clause Of Max Scherzer – La Cláusula Inválida De Max Scherzer
“Nobody goes to Yankee Stadium anymore, because it’s always sold out”… Yogi Berra. Coral...
-
Framber Valdez records NO-NO in H-Town
A NO-NO IN H-TOWN! On Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, Astros left-hander Framber...
-
Lance Lynn: A Much Needed Innings Eater For Dodgers
LOS ANGELES, CA — Say all you want about the 30-77 soon-to-be Las Vegas...
-
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Oakland A’s at Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Photos captured by...