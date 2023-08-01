Luis Urías traded to Boston - Image Credit: Major League Baseball

The following press release was published on Tuesday August 1st on MLB.com — Red Sox acquire infielder Luis Urías from Milwaukee Brewers

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock. The club also optioned Urías to Triple-A Worcester.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Urías, 26, has played in 413 career games with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Brewers (2020-23), making 143 starts at third base, 124 at shortstop, and 100 at second base and batting .235 (311-for-1,323). The right-handed hitter has played in 20 games for Milwaukee in 2023, going 8-for-55 while making 10 starts at third base and seven at second base. The Mexico native has also batted .233 (27-for-116) with five doubles and four home runs in 29 games for Triple-A Nashville this season. Urías was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the San Diego Padres on December 27, 2013. His brother, Ramon, currently plays for the Baltimore Orioles.

Blalock, 22, has posted a 2.19 ERA (13 ER/53.1 IP) in 11 starts this season between Single-A Salem (four starts) and High-A Greenville (seven starts). The Georgia native was selected by the Red Sox in the 32nd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Grayson High School (GA).

