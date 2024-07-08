On Sunday night, televised nationally on ESPN, Rafael Devers put on a show under the lights at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — These are the Boston Red Sox and they weren’t supposed to be a part of the 2024 postseason picture but look at the AL Wild Card standings and they are making a move a week before the All-Star break, taking two of three from the Yankees in the Bronx increased their playoff chances after a 3-0 win Sunday evening.

The Red Sox are here and intend to stay in reach winning six of their last seven, 16 of 22. They trail the floundering Yankees by three games in the loss column (49-40) and lead the Royals by 1-½ games for the third American League Wild Card. Tell this to manager Alex Cora and he is not surprised, his Red Sox recorded their ninth shutout victory of the season tied for most in the AL and completed a 5-1 road trip.

“It was a good week for us,” said Cora. “We didn’t get caught up in who we’re playing. We just want to win series.”

And the Red Sox are winning series, 29-17 on the road which is always a good indicator, 11-2 over their last 13. They came to the Bronx and were not intimidated facing their rivals. Yankees-Red Sox has always been intense, not as much the past few years but this series sent a statement. The Red Sox are here to stay and they don’t intend to go away during that important August and September stretch.

Some more indicators about the Red Sox surge and one of the surprise teams in the AL:

8-2 in rubber games this season

Rafael Devers batting .388 with 14 runs, 7 home runs, 17 RBI, over his last 13 games since June 22. Devers recorded his second multi-home run game of the season and accounted for two of the Red Sox runs off solo home runs.

Shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela switched from the center field position and in the daily lineup. Accounted for the third Boston run with his 11th home run of the season with a solo shot in the 8th inning. Has hit 3 home runs and 9 RBI over his last 6 games, Batting .312, 14 runs, 5 doubles, four home runs over his last 25 games.

Dominic Smith (2-for-3) recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and was instrumental in the Red Sox coming from behind two-out 9th win Friday night. Has hit safely in a season-high four consecutive games. Contributor off the bench and occasional starts as a free agent signing during spring training.

There has also been the unexpected from a starting rotation and the economical pitching of right hander Kutter Crawford, 7-innings, 4-hits, no runs Sunday night his longest start and fifth win of the season.

And the resurgence of Right hander closer Kenley Jansen, tossing a scoreless 9th inning and recorded his 18th save of the season 18-of-19 in opportunities. Just some of the highlights for the Red Sox. They hit for average, get the runs across, and very much in every game with timely hits and outstanding base running.

Cora said about Rafaela “He’s going to play a lot for us.” But these Red Sox are a version of sorts that play like their championship teams that had perennial All-Star and Hall of Famer David Ortiz, always a nemesis of the Yankees.

That distinction now belongs to Devers, who hit his 193rd and 194th career home runs, 28 of them against the Yankees which is most among active players.

“He loves the spotlight and he’s very quiet about it,” Cora said about Devers. “At the end, he just put us on his shoulders and carried us to the ‘W.”

Plenty more baseball to be played but the Red Sox are showing those signs they are here to stay. And the win Sunday showed their resilience after allowing a season high in runs (14) Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the series.

“He was so engaged,” Cora said about Devers. And the Red Sox are very much engaged about keeping this going.

Rich Mancuso is senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – X (Formerly Twitter): Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Watch Keep It In The Ring with Rich Mancuso: YouTube weekly with latest boxing, MMA, pro wrestling news and analysis. Like, Comment, Subscribe

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports