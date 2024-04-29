Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 29th – Red Sox to host nearly 20 cultural and identity celebrations at Fenway Park for 2024 season

As part of the club’s effort to make Fenway Park more reflective of the diversity of the city of Boston, the Boston Red Sox today announced a lineup of 17 cultural and identity celebrations for the 2024 season. Planned in collaboration with local community leaders and organizations, each celebration provides an immersive cultural experience through live entertainment, concession offerings, pregame ceremonies, and giveaways.

The first cultural and identity night of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 with Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture to be celebrated in pregame ceremonies and entertainment preceding the Red Sox-Giants game at 7:10 p.m. Ticket holders who purchase tickets through redsox.com/celebrations will receive a Red Sox AAPI Celebration jersey.

More than a dozen additional cultural and identity celebrations are currently scheduled throughout the season, and fans can continue to visit redsox.com/celebrations for updates.

May 13 – Disability Pride

May 15 – Jewish Heritage Celebration

May 24 – Haitian Celebration

June 4 – Greek Celebration

June 11 – Pride Night

June 24 – Polish Celebration

July 10 – Puerto Rican Celebration

July 11 – Black and African American Celebration

July 29 – India Celebration

August 12 – Dominican Republic Celebration

August 26 – Women’s Celebration

August 27 – Italian Celebration

September 20 – Hispanic Celebration, Presented by Goya

September 21 – Irish Celebration

September 22 – Brazilian Celebration

September 28 – Japanese Celebration

Fans can purchase tickets and see additional details on each cultural and identity celebration at redsox.com/celebrations. Mastercard is the preferred payment method of the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox Cultural and Identity celebrations began with the club’s first Pride celebration at Fenway Park in 2013 and since then, has grown into a series of annual events that have evolved with demand and created a deeper connection between the club and the community.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports