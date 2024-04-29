The following was announced by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 29th – Red Sox to host nearly 20 cultural and identity celebrations at Fenway Park for 2024 season
As part of the club’s effort to make Fenway Park more reflective of the diversity of the city of Boston, the Boston Red Sox today announced a lineup of 17 cultural and identity celebrations for the 2024 season. Planned in collaboration with local community leaders and organizations, each celebration provides an immersive cultural experience through live entertainment, concession offerings, pregame ceremonies, and giveaways.
The first cultural and identity night of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 with Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture to be celebrated in pregame ceremonies and entertainment preceding the Red Sox-Giants game at 7:10 p.m. Ticket holders who purchase tickets through redsox.com/celebrations will receive a Red Sox AAPI Celebration jersey.
More than a dozen additional cultural and identity celebrations are currently scheduled throughout the season, and fans can continue to visit redsox.com/celebrations for updates.
May 13 – Disability Pride
May 15 – Jewish Heritage Celebration
May 24 – Haitian Celebration
June 4 – Greek Celebration
June 11 – Pride Night
June 24 – Polish Celebration
July 10 – Puerto Rican Celebration
July 11 – Black and African American Celebration
July 29 – India Celebration
August 12 – Dominican Republic Celebration
August 26 – Women’s Celebration
August 27 – Italian Celebration
September 20 – Hispanic Celebration, Presented by Goya
September 21 – Irish Celebration
September 22 – Brazilian Celebration
September 28 – Japanese Celebration
Fans can purchase tickets and see additional details on each cultural and identity celebration at redsox.com/celebrations. Mastercard is the preferred payment method of the Boston Red Sox.
Red Sox Cultural and Identity celebrations began with the club’s first Pride celebration at Fenway Park in 2013 and since then, has grown into a series of annual events that have evolved with demand and created a deeper connection between the club and the community.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 1 hour ago
Red Sox to host nearly 20 cultural and identity celebrations at Fenway Park for 2024 season
The following was announced by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 29th –...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays reveal Grit x Glow Nike MLB City Connect uniform
The following was announced by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, April 29th –...
-
Sports/ 12 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez suffers thumb injury
NEW YORK — In any professional sport, unforeseen injuries occur. Some may label it...
-
Baseball/ 16 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 22 – APRIL 28
Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton...