Reds celebrate ‘Fiesta Rojos’ on Sept. 22

Fiesta Rojos set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - Image Credit: MLB

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cincinnati Reds will celebrate “Fiesta Rojos” presented by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 with the following events and activities at the Reds Youth Academy and Great American Ball Park:

11 to 12:30 p.m. at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn (2026 E. Seymour Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237)

Latino Reds players including Fernando Cruz, Elly De La Cruz, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Duarte & Noelvi Marte are scheduled to meet with students from the Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies, Academy of World Languages and Roberts Academy

The players and students will participate in a Q&A (in Spanish), hitting/pitching clinic and salsa dancing lessons

Lunch will be provided for the students compliments of Hot Head Burritos

Hispanic Heritage Community Night at Great American Ball Park (Reds vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.)

La Mega 97.7 FM DJ on Crosley Terrace and Son del Caribe will play in the First Star Fan Zone

Latino Reds players, coaches and staff will be recognized by the Ohio Commission on Hispanic & Latino Affairs for their contributions to our community

Latina singer Tina DeAlderete will perform the National Anthem

The Honor Guard will feature flags representing the 22 countries that are celebrated each year during Hispanic Heritage Month

Kaylee Yoder and Emma Martinez from Back2Back Ministries will receive the Hispanic Community Night Community Advocate Award presented by PNC

Pitcher Hunter Greene, the Reds nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award, is scheduled to be honored during pregame ceremonies. The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes one Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Fans can show support for Hunter by casting a vote for him at www.MLB.com/Clemente21 through October 1.

Rosa Cama from the Cincinnati Health Department is the Kroger First Responder of the Game

Robert Caranz, a 24-year Air Force veteran, is the altifiber Hometown Hero of the Game

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports