Reflecting on 2022 & Latino MVP Awards

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK– What an amazing ride it’s been as we wrap up 2022 and head into the New Year. But, before the New Year’s ball drops in Times Square and the calendar strikes January 1st, let’s reflect on 2022 and the phenomenal moments that transpired across Latino Sports regarding the coveted Latino MVP award.

Throughout the course of the year, our team experienced tumultuous progress in the most prestigious and oldest award given to Latino baseball players, becoming recognized and honored worldwide.

And it’s all thanks to you, our readers from across the globe, for remaining a catalyst to where we stand today. Stay tuned in to Latino Sports’ plans heading into 2023; there’s much more on the way.

So, to refresh on the Latino MVP award information: beginning in 1990, and continuing each year since, the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) formulates a voting ballot determining one recipient in each respective league (American & National).

Several Cooperstown Hall of Famers including David Ortiz, Pedro Martínez, and Vladimir Guerrero have previously won the Latino MVP, along with active players such as Juan Soto, José Abreu, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently honored.

Click Here To Watch: Juan Soto presented the 2021 Latino MVP National League Award.

The award was expanded after 2015 to also credit pitchers, relievers/closers, and rookies in each league. Many former and current players have put the Latino MVP in comparison to winning a ‘Latin Grammy’.

So, fast forward to this year’s Latino MVP announcement: Latino Sports was offered the marvelous opportunity by Major League Baseball and a number of organizations in presenting the award during an on-the-field pregame ceremony at the players’ respective home ballpark.

And to make the awards even more of a spectacle for recipients, their families, teammates and fanbase, we consistently attempt to present the Latino MVP during Hispanic Heritage Month, if teams are able to.

Latino Sports presented six of the eight 2021 Latino MVP recipients, a one-of-a-kind award, in ceremonies at their teams’ home ballpark. We’d like to send a special thank you to all the organizations who participated, posting on their social media accounts, highlighting such a tremendous accomplishment.

Congrats to Vladimir Gutierrez on being named the 2021 Latino MVP National League Rookie of the Year. Latino Sports established the Latino MVP Awards in 1990 to recognize the stellar performances of Latinos across Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/D8MPXmR6Xm — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 13, 2022

During each ceremony, staff members including Julio Pabón, Rich Mancuso, Nicole M. Pérez, William Coppola, Joe Ferrera and I explained to winners the importance of the award, the meaning behind it, and emphasized the significance in representing Latino communities across the globe.

Provided below are quotes from a majority of the recipients’ thoughts about the Latino MVP award.

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer: Jonathan Loáisiga, New York Yankees

“It’s something very beautiful that there are people and organizations outside of baseball that look to respect and to honor the work that we’re doing as Latino baseball players.”

“I pray that you continue to do this because that motivates us Latino players to get better, to do well in our job, and to represent our countries in Latin America.”

Latino MVP National League Pitcher: Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers

“This is a great award. This is going up on my main wall”

Latino MVP National League Rookie: Vladimir Gutiérrez, Cincinnati Reds

“My family is going to be honored to see me. I’m going to bring it back home with me and show my family what this trophy is going to be like.”

“I’m just very emotional to be a part of this Latin group.”

Latino MVP American League Rookie: Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

“It’s a marvelous award. It’s an award that a player has won from his sweat and courage. It’s an award that is well merited.”

Latino American League MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

“I believe that (Latino MVP) opens the doors. It opens the doors for us to be considered when we have good and great seasons to be recognized for one’s efforts.”

“I feel really good about that (having an award exclusively for Latino players).”

Latino MVP American League Pitcher: Carlos Rodón, (2021: Chicago White Sox)

“It’s a big deal for our community. Always want to represent our culture.”

“A very special award, I’m just grateful for being able to win it.”

On a sincere note, Latino Sports would like to send our gratitude to artists Maz Adams and James Fiorentino for their immaculate, breathtaking artwork.

For additional information on the Latino MVP, check out our page that highlights the awards in depth.

From the Latino Sports family to yours, have a safe and happy New Year.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”

Robert Rizzo writes for Latino Sports

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Watch Sports with Rich live on Tuesday Nights at 8pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube with host Rich Mancuso and cohost Robert Rizzo.