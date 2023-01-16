Registration & Details on Indoor Winter Instructional Baseball Program at Roberto Clemente State Park

Image Credit: Roberto Clemente State Park

BRONX, NY– Please see the attached flier for our FREE Indoor Winter Instructional Baseball Program here at Roberto Clemente State Park, located in Morris Heights, The Bronx, New York.

The program is for boys & girls ages 5-7 as well as 8-10 and will begin on Saturday, January 21, 2023, ending on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The first five weeks the 5-7 year old age group will practice from 9:00am to 10:15am and the 8-10 year old age group will practice from 10:30am to 11:45am. We will then take off Saturday, February 25th for the winter break.

When we resume on Saturday, March 4, the 8-10 year old age group will practice from 9:00am to 10:15am and the 5-7 year old age group will practice from 10:30am to 11:45am.

We are running this program back to back with our basketball program and we want to give your child an opportunity to possibly participate in both programs. We also want to be fair as far as scheduling and give everyone a chance to sleep in a bit!😊

All your child needs is a glove. We ask that your child wear sneakers and sweatpants so that they are comfortable. Any questions, please contact 718-299-7264.

Registration link is attached below for your convenience and is only online. Everyone must register online. You will still have to bring proof of age on the first day, so please don’t forget to make a copy of your child’s birth certificate. SPACE IS LIMITED SO DO NOT HESITATE. We hope to see you here soon!

Please register responsibly knowing your child will attend every week and be committed to the program as it only enhances the program for everyone.

REGISTRATION BEGINS on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER