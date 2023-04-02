Rendón attacked a fan – Rendón agredió a un fanático

“When are you going to pay me back the $10,000 I lent you five years ago?”

“Listen to me! You ask me questions as if you thought I was a fortune teller.”

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The Angels’ infielder, Ánthony Rendón, is in his fourth season in which he has added just 20 home runs, when in Anaheim they expected about 30 of his each year, since for that they pay him 38 million 571 thousand 428 dollars per season.

It is possible that because of his bad baseball he decided, at 32 years of age, to change his profession and dedicate himself to boxing. That’s good, the bad thing is that instead of hiring sparring partners, he started it against a fan of the Athletics, who in the stadium had made fun of him for his poor performance.

Rendon, a burly, athletic Houston native, grabbed the victim’s bib, shook him, slapped him resoundingly as he jeered and yelled motherly insults.

The Angels declined to comment on the case, but did announce that Rendon would speak to reporters yesterday, which was expected when I submitted this column.

FIVE CY YOUNG DODGERS

Nice touch from the Dodgers in introducing the team’s five Cy Young winners who were able to attend the stadium, Sandy Koufax, Orel Hershiser Fernando Valenzuela, Eric Cagne and Clayton Kershaw.

The ovation for the group was higher, more nourished and sonorous, than all the ones they have heard in their careers… Are you doing well, guys, are you doing well!

INJURED VERLANDER

Mets manager Buck Showalter, old and wise, has taken the injury to his star pitcher, Justin Verlander, with deep philosophy. He said yesterday: “If injuries didn’t exist, it would be very easy to manage in the Major Leagues. What one must do is find a way to get ahead, even with these setbacks”.

Verlánder suffers from pain in his right shoulder, due to an injured muscle.

The right-hander was signed by the Flushing club, for two years for 86 million 660 thousand dollars, as soon as they lost Jacob deGrom, who was signed as a free agent by the Rangers.

BOJOTE OF MILLIONS

The Padres have signed Jake Cronenworth, for seven seasons, for 80 million. Now in San Diego, they are committed for 1.304 million in the next few years.

The best paid in this roster is the native of Miami, of Dominican parents, Manny Machado, 350 million for 11 seasons; the one with the lowest fees in the group, the Guyanese, Robert Suárez, 46 million for five years

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Rendón agredió a un fanático

“¿Cuándo me vas pagar los 10 mil dólares que te presté hace cinco años?”.

“¡Óyeme!, tú me haces preguntas como si creyeras que soy adivino”.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). El infielder de los Angelinos, Ánthony Rendón, va por su cuarta temporada en las cuales ha sumado apenas 20 jonrones, cuando en Anaheim esperaban unos 30 suyos cada año, ya que para eso le pagan 38 millones 571 mil 428 dólares por temporada.

Es posible que por su mal beisbol haya decidido, a los 32 años de edad, cambiar de profesión y dedicarse al boxeo. Eso está bien, lo malo es que en vez de contratar sparrings, la emprendió contra un fanático de los Atléticos, que en el estadio le había hecho burlas por el bajo rendimiento.

Rendón, nativo de Houston, corpulento, atlético, le agarró la pechera a la víctima, lo sacudió, le atestó una sonora cachetada, mientras se burlaba a carcajadas y le gritaba insultos maternales.

Los Angelinos no quisieron emitir comentario alguno acerca del caso, pero anunciaron que ayer Rendón hablaría con los reporteros, lo que se esperaba cuando envié esta columna.

CINCO CY YOUNG DODGERS

Buen detalle de los Dodgers al presentar a los cinco ganadores del Cy Young del equipo que podían asistir al estadio, Sandy Koufax, Orel Hershiser Fernando Valenzuela, Eric Cagne y Clayton Kershaw.

La ovación para el grupo fue superior, más nutrida y sonora, que todas las que oyeron en sus carreras… ¿Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

VERLÁNDER LESIONADO

El mánager de los Mets, Buck Showalter, viejo y sabio, ha tomado la lesión de su estelar lanzador, Justin Verlánder, con profunda filosofía. Dijo ayer: “Si no existieran las lesiones, sería muy fácil dirigir en Grandes Ligas. Lo que uno debe hacer es encontrar cómo salir adelante, aún con estos tropiezos”.

Verlánder sufre de dolores en el hombro derecho, por un músculo lesionado.

El derecho fue firmado por el club de Flushing, para dos años por 86 millones 660 mil dólares, tan pronto como perdieron a Jacob deGrom, quien fue contratado como agente libre por los Rangers.

BOJOTE DE MILLONES

Los Padres han firmado a Jake Cronenworth, para siete temporadas, por 80 millones. Ahora en San Diego, están comprometidos por mil 304 millones en los próximos años.

El mejor pagado en este róster es el nativo de Miami, de padres dominicanos, Manny Machado, 350 millones por 11 temporadas; el de menores honorarios en el grupo, el guayanés, Robert Suárez, 46 millones por cinco años

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5