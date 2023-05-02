Results of “People’s Choice” Awards over our Latino Sports writers for 2022 LatinoMVP Awards

33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — We have now entered the month of May and with that we have ended our month long “People’s Choice” voting for our LatinoMVP awards. As many who follow us know, we are presently celebrating our 33rd annual awards that have now been recognized as the oldest and most prestigious awards given to active Latino baseball players.

This year we had the most players on the ballot and decided to also allow our loyal site visitors to also vote and compare the overall results.

The official results for our awards for the 2022 season were announced in early April. Below are the results of those winners as selected by members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) and other writers associated with Latino Sports.

2022 Latino MVP Award Winners

Latino American League MVP

Yordan Álvarez – Houston Astros

Latino National League MVP

Manny Machado – San Diego Padres

Latino MVP American League Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. – New York Yankees

Latino MVP National League Pitcher

Sandy Alcántara – Miami Marlins

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer

Emmanuel Clase – Cleveland Guardians

Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer

Edwin Díaz – New York Mets

Latino MVP American League Rookie

Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners

Latino MVP National League Rookie

Oneil Cruz – Pittsburgh Pirates

The following were the results from the “People’s Choice” awards.

The “People’s Choice” and the LSWBA were not that far apart. Only two categories was there a difference of opinion. The National League LatinoMVP the people voted for Francisco Lindor 30% over the LSWBA choice and winner, Manny Machado who received 28%. Somewhat of a close vote.

Also, we differed on the National League Pitcher. The LSWBA and winner was Sandy Alcántara, while the “People’s Choice” was Edwin Díaz. Edwin received 37% while Sandy received 32% again within range of each other. However, both Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz are NY Mets players so we believe that there were many New York Mets fans who voted and perhaps that is why both Lindor and Díaz were selected in those two categories over what the sports writers selected.

We want to thank everyone who participated, as you can see your vote counts and it was in line with our official results in 80% of the choices.

We will inform both, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz that they were selected as winners in the “People’s Choice” awards.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports