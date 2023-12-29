Revisiting Roberto Clemente’s best moments

At age 37, Clemente slashed .414/.452/.759 in the 1971 Fall Classic to help lift the Pirates over the Orioles in seven games. As was the case in his first World Series in ’60, Clemente hit safely in all seven contests. In the fourth inning of Game 7, he contributed a solo home run that turned out to be key in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win. Clemente was named the MVP of the Series, becoming the first Spanish-speaking player to earn the award. In a poignant postgame moment, Clemente asked his parents in Puerto Rico for their blessing before accepting the award.

Sept. 30, 1972: 3,000th hit