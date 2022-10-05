Rickie is not a leader in stolen bases – Rickie no es líder en bases robadas

“I went to a restaurant, here in Puerto Rico, and the waiter told me: ‘Ask for whatever you want and I’ll serve you whatever there is'”… Richard Araujo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the place you are writing from. Thanks.

Rómulo Echenagucia, from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that Rickie Hénderson is not the one who has stolen the most bases in a season?” Which is the true record for stolen bases, Hugh Nicol’s 138 or Rickie Henderson’s 130?

Amigo Romo: The record for steals in a season is that of 138, and it was set by Scotsman Hugh Nicol in 1887. Rickey stole 130 in 1983, 95 years later, but once again, he did not reach the mark. Of course, he is the all-time leader with his 1,406 in 1,741 attempts.

Joseph Fiorillo, of Carbondale, Illinois, asks, “How many left-handed catchers have appeared in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Joe…: Now, until the middle of the 19th century, left-handers in the United States were considered a bad omen. That’s why the first Major League, the National Association (1871-1875), played with very few left-handers. And the National League, founded in 1876, also in its infancy. Yes, there have been left-handed catchers, but few, because most batters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and they would hinder the left-handed catcher to throw to the bases. Right-handed catchers have a vacant environment in seven out of 10 cases. Also, this is a world for right-handers, notice that there are no left-handed pants, there are no cars for left-handed people, and there are no left-handed computers either.

There have been 17 left-handed catchers in the Majors, the last one, Benny Distéfano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others…:

Fergy Malone, 157 games, between 1871 and 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Jack Clements, 1873, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902; Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

Alfredo Puerta D. from Maracaibo comments…: “I agree with you. Even though I’m not a fan of the Yankees, I like the discipline of their players. While those of other teams appear on the field with bad, ridiculous and ugly costumes.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Rickie no es líder en bases robadas

“Fui a un restaurant, aquí en Puerto Rico, y el mesonero me dijo: ‘Pide lo que quieras que yo te serviré lo que haya”… Richard Araujo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía nombre completo y sitio desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Rómulo Echenagucia, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que Rickie Hénderson no es quien ha robado más bases en una temporada?” Cuál es el record verdadero de bases robadas, las 138 de Hugh Nicol o las 130 de Rickie Henderson?”.

Amigo Romo: El record de robos en una temporada es ese de 138, y lo impuso el escocés Hugh Nicol en 1887. Rickey robó 130 en 1983, 95 años después, pero ya vez, no alcanzó la marca. Desde luego, sí es líder de todos los tiempos con sus mil 406 en mil 741 intentos.

Joseph Fiorillo, de Carbondale, Illinois, pregunta: “¿Cuántos catchers zurdos han aparecido en las Grandes Ligas”.

Amigo Joe…: Ahora, hasta mediados del siglo XIX consideraban a los zurdos en Estados Unidos, de mal agüero. Por eso, la primera Liga Grande, la National Association (1871-1875), jugó con muy pocos zurdos. Y la Liga Nacional, fundada en 1876, también en sus comienzos. Sí ha habido catchers zurdos, pero pocos, debido a que la mayoría de los bateadores (siete de cada 10) son derechos, y estorbarían al receptor zurdo para tirar a las bases. Los catchers derechos tienen el ambiente desocupado en siete de cada 10 casos. Además, éste es un mundo para derechos, fíjate que no hay braguetas zurdas, ni existen automóviles para zurdos, y tampoco hay computadoras zurdas.

Ha habido 17 catchers zurdos en las Mayores, el último, Benny Distéfano, en 1989, tres juegos con los Piratas. Los otros…:

Fergy Malone, 157 juegos, entre 1871 y 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Jack Clements, 1873, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902; Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

Alfredo Puerta D. de Maracaibo, comenta…: “Estoy de acuerdo con Ud. Aún cuando no soy fanático de los Yankees, me agrada la disciplina de sus jugadores. Mientras los de otros equipos aparecen en el terreno con malos, ridículos y feos disfraces”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

